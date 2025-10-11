NEOM SC prove the future Is bright in Saudi Pro League

NEOM, which sits fourth in the new league table, has the youngest squad in the league

https://twitter.com/neom/status/1781338244430377205?s=61

In a league dominated by global stars and established giants, NEOM SC have quietly become the story of the season in the Saudi Pro League — not for marquee signings, but for their bold commitment to youth and development.

Through the first four matchdays of the 2025/26 campaign, the club representing the futuristic NEOM city project have recorded the youngest squad in the entire division, with an average age of just 25.99 years. Even more impressive, 38% of their total minutes have been played by under-23s, and 23% by under-21s — both the highest marks in the league by a considerable margin.

For context, established powerhouses like Al Hilal and Al Nassr — loaded with international veterans — average close to 29 years and above, while the oldest side, Al Khaleej, sits at over 31 years. Where others have doubled down on experience, NEOM have invested in the future.

A Historic Rise to the Top Flight

Just a few months ago, NEOM SC were making headlines for a different reason. On April 22, 2025, the club officially secured promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the first time in their history, following a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. The win lifted NEOM to 69 points — 15 clear of third-placed Al-Adalah — ensuring promotion with four matches to spare. It was a defining moment for both the club and the broader NEOM project, symbolizing how quickly ambition and investment can translate into tangible success. The Saudi second division described it as a “historic milestone,” marking NEOM’s debut in the nation’s top tier.

A Vision Beyond the Pitch

The club’s approach is no accident. NEOM SC are the sporting face of NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s groundbreaking $500 billion smart city being developed along the Red Sea coast. Much like the megacity itself — envisioned as a global center for sustainability, technology, and human progress — the football club is built on innovation and long-term growth.

NEOM’s football strategy mirrors that vision: blend youthful Saudi talent with carefully chosen experience, creating a model that can evolve organically while maintaining competitiveness. The early results are promising — NEOM SC currently sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League table, proving that their developmental model doesn’t come at the cost of performance.

Their energy, high pressing, and fluid attacking football have made them one of the most exciting sides to watch this season. But perhaps their most significant contribution is cultural — they’re proving that Saudi clubs can succeed while promoting homegrown players, something that could reshape the future of the league.

Setting the Standard for a New Era

While other teams like Al Ahli (26.76 avg. age, 11% U23 minutes) and Al Hazem (27.23, 19% U23 minutes) have shown glimpses of a youth movement, none have embraced it as fully as NEOM. At the opposite end of the scale, sides such as Damac, Al Taawoun, and Al Khaleej have fielded almost no players under 21 so far.

As the Saudi Pro League continues to grow as a global entertainment product, with top-tier talent arriving from Europe and South America, NEOM’s local-first philosophy offers an intriguing counterpoint. Their success suggests that developing domestic players can coexist with global ambition — and might even be essential for long-term stability.

In an age where instant results often trump patience, NEOM SC are building something different: a sustainable footballing identity that aligns with the Vision 2030 blueprint — a Saudi future rooted in innovation, opportunity, and progress.

For now, they’re not just defying expectations. They’re redefining what success looks like in the Saudi game.

SIDEBAR: NEOM SC by the Numbers

Average Squad Age: 25.99 years (Youngest in Saudi Pro League)

Minutes Played by U23s: 38% (League High)

Minutes Played by U21s: 23% (League High)

Current League Position: 4th (after Matchday 4)

Philosophy: Developing next-generation Saudi talent within a sustainable, modern football framework

Quote of the Week: