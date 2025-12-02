North Carolina FC Owner Wants To Join New Top Tier Soccer League

North Carolina FC Shifts Focus Toward USL Division One

Steve Malik, owner of the dormant North Carolina FC, is officially pivoting away from the USL Championship and taking a major swing at joining the United Soccer League’s proposed Division One league in 2028. The move marks a major strategic reset for the club and for Malik, who has long pushed for top-tier professional soccer in Raleigh.

North Carolina FC’s public relations team confirmed the application, stating that it “begins a formal process that could bring top-level professional soccer to Raleigh, supported by a long-term stadium plan and strong market infrastructure.” The statement points directly to the core requirement of the bid: a purpose-built soccer stadium capable of meeting Division One standards.

Stadium Plans Become the Deciding Factor

The long-term stadium project is the key hurdle standing between North Carolina FC and entry into the new USL Division One. Malik owns the land required for the venue, but the full financial package needed to build a 15,000-seat stadium is not yet secured. His vision includes a soccer-specific stadium surrounded by mixed-use development — offices, retail, residential units, and entertainment spaces designed to fuel the surrounding neighborhood.

To get the project across the finish line, Malik is seeking public participation. He expects North Carolina taxpayers to be investment partners in the stadium build, arguing that the venue and surrounding development will deliver long-term economic value. The USL, for its part, publicly welcomed his application and reiterated that Raleigh has “strong potential as a future Division One market” if all professional standards are met.

USL Division One Eyes 2028 Launch

The USL is pushing forward aggressively with its Division One vision, planning to compete head-to-head with Major League Soccer at the top tier of American soccer. The league is positioned to be sanctioned as a Division One entity by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with officials targeting a 2028 launch. Early potential markets include Louisville, Raleigh, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Sacramento.

Raleigh’s Stadium Quest Has History

Malik’s stadium ambitions are not new. In 2019, he partnered with Kane Realty’s John Kane on the proposed Downtown South project — a massive $2-billion entertainment district built around a 20,000-seat open-air stadium. That project has since gone dormant, mirroring the current state of North Carolina FC. Now, with the USL Division One opportunity emerging, Malik is once again pushing to bring top-tier pro soccer to Raleigh.

