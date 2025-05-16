PSG or Inter? De Zerbi picks Netflix over UCL final 

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has said he will be watching a movie on Netflix when Paris Saint-Germain take one Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on May 31.

Marseille and PSG are arch rivals in French football with the former still the only French club to lift the prestigious European title since 1993.

This time, PSG are chasing a treble after claiming the Ligue 1 title with the French Cup and Champions League finals scheduled in the next two weekends.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are city rivals of De Zerbi’s boyhood club AC Milan where he started his professional career.

During a press conference attended by Sports Talk Florida on Friday, De Zerbi clearly stated that he would get a good movie to watch instead of following the game that will take place in Munich on May 31.

When asked if he would be watch this year’s Champions League final, the Italian said: “I will watch a movie on Netflix.”

De Zerbi impressed with debut season in Marseille

Marseille secured their qualification for Champions League a week ago but they still need to finish strong against Rennes on Saturday to cement their second position behind PSG.

De Zerbi further assessed his team’s overall performance and he stated his desire to continue as the club manager even as he await evaluation with the club management.

He said: “It’s been a long, difficult season. I want to stay here. Staying as long as Rudi Garcia is a great goal.

“We need to talk to the club about what went wrong. Qualifying for the Champions League is a starting point. It should be normal, we should qualify every year, but the other clubs aren’t sleeping.

“We need to get organised and improve year on year.”

Should PSG win next week’s French Cup final against Reims, Luis Enrique’s men will face second-placed team in the Ligue 1, either Marseille or AS Monaco for the Champions’ Trophy – an equivalent of the Super Cup.