Rafael suggests two Man Utd changes after disappointing season

Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva has advised Reuben Amorim to make two changes this summer after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

Rafael believes that the Red Devils lack the right mentality and that the quality of players in the current squad does not match Manchester United’s long-standing reputation.

Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag at the helm of the club in November 2024 but the club failed to live up to expectations after losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final and finishing 15th in the Premier League table.

The dip in form has become a cause of concern for United fans and former defender Rafael who expressed his disappointment after watching his former club lose in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

The former Brazilian player said: “It’s hard to say this, what addition? There’s a lot of things to change, we all know they need to get better, that’s for sure.

“It’s coming from players, it’s coming from mentality as well, so there’s a lot of things to change.”

Rafael won three Premier League titles at Manchester United under sir Alex Ferguson and he retired from playing professional football in 2024 after a three-year at Botafogo.

Osimhen over Hojlund at Man Utd

The 34-year-old who is now based in Brazil, is anticipating some transfer activity at Old Trafford this summer with Amorim keen to make reinforce for the 2025-26.

At the top of Rafael’s wish is Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen who won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with Galatasaray this season, and he also finished the season as the top scorer in Turkey with 25 goals in 29 league outings.

He wants the Napoli loanee to replace struggling Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund who managed to score just four goals in 32 Premier League games this season.

He continued: “Osimhen, I love him, he’s a very good player. I have to say I prefer him over Hojlund for sure. He’s 100%.

“I’m not a fan of Hojlund, I hope he gets better. I don’t know if he will stay at Manchester United or not.

“I would pick Osimhen to play for Manchester, of course, to play as a striker.”