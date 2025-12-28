Rancho Cordova Is Getting Into The Arena Business

An arena will be built for minor league soccer teams.

Rancho Cordova Enters the Arena Business

Rancho Cordova, California has decided to join the growing list of cities chasing sports-driven development. Local officials have approved plans for an arena-village project roughly a dozen miles east of Sacramento. The centerpiece will be a 7,500-seat indoor arena scheduled to open in 2027.

The facility will serve as the home for two indoor soccer franchises. A men’s team will compete in the Major Arena Soccer League. A women’s team will play in the league’s women’s circuit. Both teams are set to begin play when the arena opens. The MASL currently operates with 12 teams, while the women’s league includes 24.

Public Money and Private Development

Rancho Cordova leaders have ensured that local taxpayers will play a major role in financing the project. The city is offering extensive tax breaks, incentives, and public assets to support the development. Despite a population of roughly 79,000, officials believe the arena-village will transform the local economy.

The project is being led by KozPure Development, a real estate and sports entertainment group. Over a 35-year period, the developer will benefit from city-owned land valued at approximately $6.8 million. The deal also includes access to future hotel tax revenue and other local tax streams.

In return, KozPure plans to construct not only the arena, but also a hotel, residential units, and retail space. City officials argue the mixed-use design will create a year-round destination rather than a single-use venue.

A Crowded Sports Marketplace

Rancho Cordova is entering a highly competitive entertainment market. The NBA’s Sacramento Kings dominate the region’s sports attention and sponsorship dollars. Major League Baseball’s Athletics will also be in the area through at least 2027. Minor League Baseball already has a foothold in Sacramento.

In addition, Sacramento taxpayers are helping fund a new soccer-specific venue for a United Soccer League franchise. That project adds yet another competitor for fans, sponsors, and discretionary spending. For a small city like Rancho Cordova, carving out space in that landscape will be challenging.

Big Promises, Familiar Claims

City leaders insist the arena-village will deliver major economic benefits. Officials project nearly 23,000 jobs and billions of dollars in economic impact. Those figures echo claims made by politicians across the country when public money supports private sports developments.

History suggests caution. Similar projects often fall short of projections once construction ends and the ribbon is cut. Job numbers shrink. Economic impact studies fail to materialize. Taxpayers remain on the hook long after the excitement fades.

A Risky Bet for a Small City

Rancho Cordova is betting big on sports and development to raise its profile. The arena-village may bring activity and visibility. It may also leave residents questioning whether the public investment was worth the cost.

As with many arena deals, the true results will take decades to measure.

