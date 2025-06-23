The most overworked footballers during the 2024/25 season

Two of the hardest-working players recorded 70 matches, three crossed 5,800 minutes

The expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States has sparked widespread backlash from players and coaches, as it adds up to seven additional matches to an already congested season. With games scheduled around lunchtime to accommodate European TV audiences, many players and coaches have expressed frustration over the lack of rest and the physical toll this places on their bodies. These concerns prompted Sportingpedia to investigate which players have been most overworked during the 2024/25 season, focusing on total appearances and total minutes played across club and international competitions. Among the most striking revelations is that only two footballers have featured in at least 70 matches this season – Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Pedri of Barcelona. Equally noteworthy is the fact that only three players surpassed the 5,800-minute mark – Bruno Fernandes, Federico Valverde, and Mike Maignan – underlining the relentless demands placed on them by their clubs and national teams.

Key Takeaways:

Julian Alvarez (72) and Pedri (70) are the only players to reach 70+ appearances in 2024/25

Only three players exceeded 5,800 minutes this season: Bruno Fernandes, Federico Valverde, and Mike Maignan

France leads all nations with 6 players in the top 20 by appearances, ahead of Spain (4) and Argentina (2)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only clubs with 3 players each in the top 20 by total minutes played

France has 4 players in the top 20 by minutes, with Spain and the Netherlands contributing 2 each

Barcelona has the most representation in the top 20 by matches played (4 players), followed by Real Madrid (3)

Methodology: Using data from Transfermarkt, we analysed player appearances and minutes across the top 15 leagues worldwide during the 2024/25 season. The ranking includes matches played for both clubs (domestic leagues, domestic cups, and international competitions) and national teams. Only players active in the world’s 15 strongest leagues were considered, ensuring a focus on elite-level football. All data is correct and up to date as of 16 June 2025.

Footballers with the most matches for club & country during the 2024/25 season

Julian Alvarez and Pedri stand out as the only two footballers to have reached the milestone of 70 or more appearances during the 2024/25 campaign. Alvarez tops the list outright with 72 matches for Atletico Madrid and Argentina combined, while Pedri follows closely with 70 for Barcelona and Spain.

Behind them are Bradley Barcola (PSG) and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), each registering 69 appearances. The duo of Desire Doue and Bruno Fernandes comes just two matches shy of the 70 mark, highlighting the extent to which elite players are stretched across club and national commitments.

Barcelona feature heavily in this category, placing four players in the top 20: Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. Real Madrid also have strong presence with Valverde, Luka Modric, and Kylian Mbappe. PSG match their Spanish rivals, also placing three players — Barcola, Fabian Ruiz, and Doue. The figures reflect how the top European clubs lean heavily on a core group of performers through dense domestic and international calendars.

Other notable names include Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, 67), Fabian Ruiz (PSG, 67), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, 67), and Kerem Akturkoglu (Benfica, 67). The threshold for inclusion in the top 10 list is 67 total appearances — a number that encapsulates how far top professionals are pushed between club and country responsibilities.

Footballers with the most playing minutes for club & country during the 2024/25 season

When it comes to time spent on the pitch, Bruno Fernandes tops the charts, logging an enormous 5,876 minutes for Manchester United and Portugal. Federico Valverde (5,868 minutes for Real Madrid and Uruguay) and Mike Maignan (5,866 minutes for Milan and France) closely follow him. These three are the only players to have crossed the 5,800-minute threshold.

Behind them are Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, 5,670), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, 5,625), and Tijjani Reijnders (Milan, 5,488). Raphinha (Barcelona, 5,451), David Raya (Arsenal, 5,430), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 5,416), and William Saliba (Arsenal, 5,366) complete the top 10, confirming the physical strain endured by Europe’s top-tier athletes.

While appearances give a surface view, minutes tell the full story — players like Fernandes, Valverde, and Maignan are not just playing often, they are playing nearly every minute available. It also highlights the reliance clubs place on certain individuals, particularly goalkeepers and key midfielders.

Footballers with the highest average minutes per match among the appearance leaders

Summary by Club and Nationality

French players dominate the list of most-used footballers by matches played in the 2024/25 season. Six representatives from France made the top 20: Mike Maignan, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Jules Kounde, and Kylian Mbappe. Spain follows with four — Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Fabian Ruiz, and Lamine Yamal.

Argentina has two players: Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi, as does the Netherlands — Tijjani Reijnders and Virgil van Dijk — showing strong representation from a relatively smaller talent pool.

In terms of club concentration, Barcelona lead with five players in the top 20 for matches played: Pedri, Cubarsi, Raphinha, Yamal, and Kounde. Real Madrid follows with Valverde, Modric, and Mbappe. PSG also has three players: Barcola, Fabian Ruiz, and Doue. Benfica and Milan each have two, with Otamendi and Akturkoglu, and Maignan and Reijnders.

France again leads in total player minutes, with four players among the most overworked: Mike Maignan (Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid). Spain and Argentina follow with two each — David Raya and Lamine Yamal for Spain, and Emiliano Martinez and Otamendi for Argentina. The Netherlands also contributes two names: Reijnders and van Dijk.

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the two clubs most represented in this category, each placing three players in the top 20. Barcelona’s Raphinha, Kounde, and Yamal all clocked heavy minutes, while Real Madrid did the same with Valverde, Mbappe, and Bellingham.

Manchester United also features strongly with Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana, while Milan repeats with Maignan and Reijnders. Arsenal sees both David Raya and Saliba on the list.

This combined club and national picture reinforces the mounting burden on a select group of elite footballers, many of whom continue to be pushed to the limit as the expanded Club World Cup adds yet another layer to their demanding calendars.

PLAYER CLUB COUNTRY TOTAL MATCHES IN 2024/25 CLUB MATCHES INTERNATIONAL MATCHES MINUTES MINUTES/MATCH Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Argentina 72 54 18 5,092 70.7 Pedri Barcelona Spain 70 59 11 5,023 71.8 Bradley Barcola PSG France 69 58 11 4,034 58.5 Federico Valverde Real Madrid Uruguay 69 58 11 5,868 85.0 Desire Doue PSG France 68 54 14 3,518 51.7 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 68 57 11 5,876 86.4 Michael Olise Bayern Munich France 67 50 17 4,501 67.2 Fabian Ruiz PSG Spain 67 54 13 4,389 65.5 Nocolas Otamendi Benfica Argentina 67 50 17 5,670 84.6 Kerem Arturkoglu Benfica Turkiye 67 55 12 4,418 65.9 Pau Cubarsi Barcelona Spain 66 56 10 4,913 74.4 Raphinha Barcelona Brazil 66 57 9 5,451 82.6 Mike Maignan Milan France 66 53 13 5,866 88.9 Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia 66 56 10 3,607 54.7 Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 65 55 10 5,311 81.7 Tijjani Reijnders Milan Netherlands 65 54 11 5,488 84.4 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa England 64 54 10 4,990 78.0 Willian Pacho PSG Colombia 64 52 12 5,183 81.0 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France 64 55 9 5,276 82.4 Jules Kounde Barcelona France 64 53 11 5,327 83.2

