The United Soccer League Wants To Expand Into Reno

Reno Investors Push to Bring USL Soccer Franchise Back to the City

A local investor group in Reno, Nevada is taking concrete steps toward bringing professional soccer back to the region. The group, operating under the name Reno Pro Soccer, has announced its intention to secure a United Soccer League franchise and build a stadium-village development within the city. While the vision is ambitious, key details—including how the venue will be funded and what the surrounding village will include—remain largely undisclosed.

Land Acquisition Marks the First Big Move

Reno Pro Soccer recently acquired land in the area for the proposed project, signaling that the plan is moving out of the conceptual phase. In a public statement, the organization outlined what comes next:

“In the coming months, Reno Pro Soccer will gather community input to help shape the club’s identity, including team name, brand colors and crest, and matchday experience. Fans can get involved by visiting Reno Prosoccer to sign up for updates.”

This emphasis on community engagement suggests the group intends to build early support as it develops both the stadium plans and the team’s branding.

Reno’s USL Outlook: Likely a Lower Division Placement

The United Soccer League includes multiple tiers, and Reno’s market size—roughly 282,000 residents in the city and under 500,000 in the metro area—makes placement in the USL Championship, the league’s top men’s division, unlikely. Reno previously hosted a USL team from 2017 to 2020, sharing the city’s Triple-A baseball stadium. That club folded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last decade, several soccer stadium proposals in Reno have stalled due to financing concerns or lack of municipal support. With the USL preparing to launch a “major league” level in 2027, the league continues to explore expansion into both mid-sized and large markets. It currently maintains franchises in cities such as Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Oakland, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Tampa Bay.

The USL’s Growing Structure and Reno’s Potential Fit

Beyond the Championship level, the USL operates a Division III league and launched the USL Super League—a top-tier women’s league—in 2024 with eight teams. Reno’s new investor group will need to determine which tier best aligns with the market and the stadium expectations.

For now, Reno Pro Soccer is focused on gathering public feedback and refining plans for the stadium-village concept. Whether the project moves forward may depend on financing, city approval, and community interest.

