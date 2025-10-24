How Evangelos Marinakis Transformed Nottingham Forest

Once fighting relegation, Nottingham Forest now look towards European football. At the heart of the revival is owner Evangelos Marinakis, whose passion and leadership have reshaped the club’s future.

It takes all kinds of fortitude to make a managerial change after just 39 days, especially when that decision came only six weeks after another sacking. But Evangelos Marinakis has never been one to shy away from tough calls. He’s a man who acts decisively, and it is often the correct call.

This latest change might be his most vindicating yet. Recognizing that Ange Postecoglou, despite his European pedigree, was not the right fit for Nottingham Forest’s current needs, Marinakis made the bold move to dismiss him and appoint Sean Dyche. It was a risk—trading continental flair for English grit—but one that paid off instantly.

Dyche, in charge for only a handful of days, delivered a statement win. Forest’s 2-0 victory over Porto on Thursday night in the Europa League ended a 10-match winless streak, brought the club’s first European win in nearly 30 years, and secured its first clean sheet since April. It was the kind of night that reminded the City Ground faithful what this club once was—and what it can be again.

For Forest fans, the result was more than just three points. It was a revival. The club that once ruled Europe in 1979 and 1980, under Brian Clough’s legendary reign, had endured decades of mediocrity and mismanagement. But Marinakis, since taking over in 2017, has turned lofty words into tangible progress.

When he arrived, he boldly promised to return Forest to European competition within five years. Many dismissed it as fantasy. Yet, just a six seasons later, the club secured promotion back to the Premier League after 23 years. Then, they finished sixth in the top flight after last season’s campaign—securing that long-dreamed European campaign.

Now, after Thursday night, it feels like that vision is evolving from dream to dynasty.

Sean Dyche, speaking before his first match in charge, praised Marinakis’ honesty and ambition.

“I spoke to him (Marinakis) and the people he thinks are important at the club about the prospect of the job, once the decision was made with the outgoing manager. He spoke very openly to me about the challenge,” Dyche said as he faced the media for the first time. “I think he is aware of the challenge. I don’t think he thinks it’s a gimme just because of last season.”

That grounded understanding between owner and manager may prove vital in stabilizing the club after a turbulent start. Marinakis expects results, but he also values accountability and realism—traits Dyche embodies.

As one Forest supporter said outside the City Ground after the Porto win:

“It took a lot of guts to sack Ange after a short time, but he made the call and brought in one of our own to right the ship. Look at the difference tonight. It is night and day. That is the Forest we knew last season. That gives us hope. We are going to turn this around, I know it.”

For Evangelos Marinakis, those words will mean more than any headline.

He has taken Nottingham Forest from survival to Europe—and if Thursday’s performance is any indication, the best chapters of this story are still to come.