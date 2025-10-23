Nottingham Forest ends long winless droughts with win over Porto

It had been quite a while since Nottingham Forest–once the Kings of Europe and beyond–won a game in European competition.

In fact, coming into the UEFA Europa League Match Day 3 contest Thursday night with current Liga Nos leaders Porto, it had been 10,929 days–just 21 days short (Nov. 21, 1995) of 30 years–since they beat Lyon thanks to a 86th minute winner from Paul McGregor in the UEFA League Third Round. Forest went out in the quarterfinals to Bayern Munich, and have a Match Day 1 draw with Real Betis and a brutal home loss to Midtjylland on Match Day 2 that helped seal Ange Postecoglou’s fate.

But there is a new sheriff of Nottingham, and with it, the hope that this season–one that started with so much promise after a top six Premier League finish and a first European campaign in three decades–could be righted relatively quickly.

Nottingham Forest beat Porto 2-0, to end its long winless streak, and send the current Liga Nos leaders to their first loss of the season. It moved the Premier League side up to 17th in the Europa League table after three matches (two spots behind Porto) and into the playoff positions ahead of a trip to Austria to face current Austrian Bundesliga leaders SK Sturm Graz on Nov. 6. The win came in new manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge after Postecoglou was sacked following the loss last weekend to Chelsea.

After leaking goals all season, this was the first clean sheet of the campaign for Nottingham Forest, and the first since Forest beat Manchester United on April 25.

Coincidence, as Dyche takes over the reigns?

Probably not.

Nottingham Forest Manager Sean Dyche Speaks

“Again, the made a name for themselves on that style last year,” Dyche said. “A lot of that was based on the defensive feel of the group and clean sheets. The keeper had a great season. They lost their way a little bit this season for many reasons that you have all reported on.Like I said, it doesn’t solve everything, but to get back to a clean sheet and win is very pleasing, certainly for the defensive unit.

“I try to work in a common sense nature in many ways. Not devaluing the work we do, but trying to get round pegs in round holes. Make players feel comfortable in the role they are in. I think the team felt comfortable in the roles they were in, and I am really pleased with them.”

A foul from Jan Bednarek gave the hosts a penalty in the 19th minute, and Morgan Gibbs-White blasted home to give Forest a much-needed 1-0 advantage. With no wins in 10 since an opening weekend win over Brentford, it gave the fans a boost, and Forest was able to get to the break with the lead.

It was just what Dyche would have asked for in his first half in charge.

After the intermission, the visitors came out strongly, and thought they had a game-tying goal in the 54th minute. But a VAR check showed Samu Aghehowa touch the ball in an offside position, and officials chalked off the goal to keep it 1-0.

Second Goal Give Forest Huge Boost

VAR once again played a huge role breaking this winless run for Forest. Radu Petrescu was sent to the monitor after a potential foul by Martim Fernandes on Nicola Savona and took just a quick look before awarding the hosts their second penalty of the evening. Igor Jesus smashed it past Diogo Costa, and just like that, Forest was on its way to a first victory in over two months–or nearly 30 years, depending on your perspective.

“That is the good side of VAR,” Dyche said. “I am a fan of it, because it can sort out things like that. Another day, that goes against you, and everyone is watching on TV going ‘How did that happen?’ That is the good side of VAR tonight.”

Huge Games Ahead For Dyche, Nottingham Forest

Now, Dyche and Forest have a very quick turnaround, and must travel to face third in the table Bournemouth Sunday. After that, it is Manchester United at home Nov. 1, a trip to Sturm Gratz on Match Day 4 of the Europa League, and a visit from Leeds United Nov. 9 prior to the final international break of 2025.

Can this be the springboard up the table in both Europe and domestically?

That remains to be seen. But with a win in Dyche’s first game, it gives both the fans and club hope that this disastrous start to 25-26 might be soon behind them.

“We have crammed a lot in in a couple of days,” Dyche said. “There was constant thinking, planning, and I have thanked the players after. Not just for a win, but for the way they have adapted. Players have been listening to various voices and coaches, and to accept what we offered them. We have crammed a lot in, and we asked a lot of them.

“To accept it, and to come here open minded and still deliver is very pleasing. It is not a sigh of relief, but a sigh of three heavy days of work, and it ends up culminating in a really important win for a lot of reasons, and also a really good performance. It is a very good sign as well.’