Vini Jr: Valencia threaten legal action against Netflix

La Liga club Valencia has threatened legal action against global on-demand streaming service Netflix over a documentary on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior titled ‘Vini Jr’.

Valencia, on Monday, took to social media to denounce a section of the movie and stated that it misrepresents true events that took place during a La Liga game on May 21, 2023.

Vinicius Jr. was a victim of racist abuse at Mestalla Stadium two years ago with three Valencia fans consequently bagging prison sentences and a two-year stadium ban each.

In its reaction to the documentary, Valencia highlighted that some scenes unfairly generalise the actions of a few individuals to its entire fanbase.

The club statement read: “As a response to injustice and falsehoods made towards the Valencia CF fanbase, the club have made a demand in writing to the producers of the documentary regarding their portrayal of what occurred at Mestalla, which does not correspond with reality. Truth and respect for our fans must prevail. Valencia CF reserve the right to legal action corresponding to the situation.”

The scene reportedly highlighted Vinicius’ fight against racism in Spain that also led the Rio de Janeiro government to name an anti-racism law in the Brazilian city as ‘Vini Jr Law’.

Meanwhile, the Spanish police union has also critcised the movie for its negative image of the national police’s fight against racism.

Vinicius Jr.’s starring role at Real Madrid

Six years after he arrived from Flamengo, Vinicius Junior has established himself as a household name in Madrid.

Having won several laurels with the Spanish capital outfit, the 24-year-old was crowned 2024 The Best FIFA Men’s Player thanks to his starring role in Real Madrid’s dominance of club football last year.

The Brazil star has contributed a total of 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions as Real Madrid will finish the Spanish La Liga season in second position, behind Barcelona.

With Carlo Ancelotti set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, Vinicius Jr could continue his pivotal role under incoming new head coach iXabi Alonso next campaign.