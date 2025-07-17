WAFCON 2024: NWSL stars face-off as Nigeria take on Zambia in blockbuster quarter-final

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is heating up, and all eyes are on the upcoming quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Zambia on Friday, which promises fireworks both on and off the ball.

While the game is critical for both nations in their bid for continental supremacy, it’s also a stage for some of the top stars from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to go head-to-head in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

With players like Asisat Oshoala, Barbra Banda, and Racheal Kundananji all set to feature, this clash at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca is much more than just a WAFCON quarter-final—it’s a showcase of elite African talent making waves globally.

Nigeria’s Struggles Despite Star Power

Nigeria, a powerhouse in African women’s football with 11 WAFCON titles to their name, have endured a shaky campaign in Morocco so far.

Despite having six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala in their ranks, the Super Falcons have been anything but clinical in front of goal. They managed a narrow 1-0 win against Botswana, thanks to a late strike by Chinwendu Ihezuo, and were held to an uninspiring goalless draw against Algeria in their final group-stage match.

These results have raised questions about their attacking efficiency, especially considering their impressive form in pre-tournament friendlies.

“Prior to this tournament in Morocco, we were scoring goals freely,” Nigeria head coach Justin Madugu told Sports Talk in a presser.

“But now, that has become an area of concern. The same players who were prolific before are still on the pitch, yet we’re not getting the goals. We have to urgently address this before Friday’s match.”

Madugu’s remarks reflect growing concern in the Nigerian camp as they face a much-improved Zambian side hungry for an upset.

Zambia Riding High on Confidence

On the other hand, Zambia’s journey to the knockout stage has been nothing short of impressive.

The Copper Queens began their WAFCON campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against hosts Morocco, displaying resilience and attacking flair.

They followed that up with two gritty wins against DR Congo and Senegal, proving they have both the skill and mental toughness to go far in this tournament.

At the heart of their success is Barbra Banda, the reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year, whose leadership and goal-scoring prowess continue to elevate Zambia on the continental stage.

Alongside Banda, players like Grace Chanda, Prisca Chilufya, and Racheal Kundananji bring cohesion and creativity, into the Copper Queens’ line-up.

NWSL Rivalries Renewed on African Soil

One of the most compelling storylines of this quarter-final showdown is the presence of several NWSL stars on both sides.

This intercontinental rivalry adds another layer of intrigue to what is already a high-stakes match. Bay FC’s Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) will square off against her club teammate, Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), in a fascinating individual battle.

Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, and Prisca Chilufya of Orlando Pride form the attacking core of Zambia and will aim to exploit Nigeria’s defensive vulnerabilities.

However, Nigeria counters with defenders like Michelle Alozie of Houston Dash and Deborah Abiodun, currently on loan from Washington Spirit, who could be key in breaking Zambia’s attacking rhythm.

This NWSL connection not only raises the competitive stakes but also increases global interest, making this game a trending topic among women’s football fans across Africa and beyond.

Where the Game Will Be Won or Lost

For Nigeria, the midfield battle will be crucial. If Deborah Abiodun and Toni Payne can control the tempo and supply quality passes to Oshoala and Ihezuo, the Super Falcons will have a strong chance of unlocking Zambia’s defence.

Defensively, Nigeria will need to stay compact and avoid over-committing, particularly with the speed Zambia can unleash on the counterattack while the Copper Queens’ biggest advantage lies in their fluid attacking play and physical fitness.

With Banda, Kundananji, and Chanda operating in tandem, they have the firepower to trouble any defence.

Their ability to create chances from wide areas and set pieces could tilt the game in their favour.

In midfield, Margaret Belemu has been a standout performer, and her link-up play with the forwards will be key in transitioning quickly from defence to attack.