Weah, Balogun & players who need to improve in Europe ahead of World Cup

The 2025-26 European football season is upon us, and the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is getting closer.

While European heavyweights battle for glory in their respective leagues, some United States Men’s National Team players will be under the microscope ahead of the World Cup on home soil next summer.

With less than a year until Mauricio Pochettino names his World Cup squad, these stars must prove their form, fitness, and consistency.

Timothy Weah – Marseille

The 25-year-old returned to France from Juventus this month and he is now in Marseille to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Weah will be competing for minutes against Mason Greenwood, Amir Murillo, Neal Maupay, and Amine Harit under Roberto De Zerbi.

His ultimate goal will be to prove reliability and match fitness to Pochettino.

A starting spot in the 2026 World Cup will not come easy for the 25-year-old who scored five goals in 30 Serie A matches last season.

Chris Richards – Crystal Palace

American centre-back Chris Richards began the season in style, playing the full 90 minutes in Crystal Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Forming a strong defensive trio with Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi, the former Bayern Munich player is showing signs of becoming a regular starter in the Premier League something that could be crucial for his 2026 World Cup hopes.

Yunus Mensah – AC Milan

With interest from Napoli and Nottingham Forest, the immediate future of AC Milan’s Yunus Musah is uncertain.

Known for his ability to play multiple midfield roles, Musah’s development this season will be closely monitored.

He shone at the 2022 World Cup, but Pochettino will want to see leadership and increased responsibility in the 22-year-old ahead of 2026 World Cup.

Folarin Balogun – AS Monaco

The USMNT’s No. 9 must prove he can deliver consistently in front of goal.

Balogun scored four goals in 13 Ligue 1 games for AS Monaco last season, but the United States will need more if they are to improve on their 2022 World Cup tally of three total goals.

Balogun’s campaign begins on August 17 against Le Havre and he will be eager for a chance to set the tone early this season.