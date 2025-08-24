Bucs Fall short 23-19 in Final Preseason

By: Ruth Caguias

Rapid Recap

TPA- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers conclude the 2025 NFL Preseason falling short to the Buffalo Bills 23-19 at the Raymond James Stadium Saturday night as neither team played their starters.

Quarterback Kyle Trask started under center the first half completing 13-of-17 attempts for 93 yards (108.2 rating) and a single one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson. Bucs undrafted rookie, Connor Bazelak took the led in the second half polishing 107 yards in the air for 12-of-19 completions (95.7 rating) and one touchdown throw to receiver Garret Greene. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not take the field due to illness.

Tampa’s defense did not produce takeaways after logging six in the first two games. The Bucs found their bread and butter on special teams charging two returns by Josh Williams, longest for 42 yards, and Kameron Johnson for a 57-yarder to top the night. Chase McGlaughlin recorded two field goal kicks to help the Bucs with the longest for 50 yards.

Battle of the Reserves

The Bucs look to solidify their 53-man roster in the coming days so production was crucial for at the safety and cornerback position. Kaevon Merriweather and Tre-Avery- signed on Thursday, tied with seven tackles. Rookie safety Shilo Sanders was ejected in the second quarter for landing a punch to Bills tight end Zach Davidson and inquired a unnecessary roughness flag.

In the third frame, linebacker Jose Ramirez sacked Shane Buechele forcing a 37-yard Bills field goal to set-up the Merriweather return to Buffalo’s 38-yard line. The Bucs could not cash in for a touchdown and settled for a field goal in the fourth. After the two minute warning, Bazelak finally connected with Garrett Greene in the end zone. The Bucs went for the 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful and the score remained 23-19.

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers:

Passing: QB Kyle Trask: 12/19 for 107 yards – 1 TD

QB Kyle Trask: 12/19 for 107 yards – 1 TD Rushing: RB Josh Williams: 8 rushes for 28 yards

RB Josh Williams: 8 rushes for 28 yards Receiving: WR Tez Johnson: 8 catches for 58 yards – 1 TD

WR Tez Johnson: 8 catches for 58 yards – 1 TD Defense: OLB Jose Ramirez: 4 total tackles – 1.0 sack

