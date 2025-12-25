



With two games on Netflix and TNF on Prime Video, Christmas 2025 showcases just how committed the NFL is to its streaming evolution. Global reach, flexible scheduling, and younger audience engagement have made streaming platforms essential partners. This year’s star‑studded broadcast lineup and tripleheader slate make one thing clear: the NFL’s streaming era isn’t coming—it has already arrived.

After a massive streaming success in 2024, Netflix is back with a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader, and this year the holiday spirit is turned all the way up—because, as the network teases, Kelly Clarkson is all that you need underneath the tree. With Christmas falling on a Thursday, Prime Video closes out the night with a special edition of Thursday Night Football, creating the first‑ever all‑streaming NFL tripleheader.

And it’s not just the games that shine. NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 will feature stars on both the gridiron and in the broadcast booth, including returning on‑air talent such as the father‑son duo Ian and Noah Eagle, Netflix Sports Club’s Kay Adams, and former NFL greats Drew Brees, Manti Te’o, and Nate Burleson. New additions bring even more holiday flair: Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins join the festivities to deliver expert analysis and plenty of Christmas cheer.

Commanders vs. Cowboys: A Rivalry With Holiday Heat

The early matchup features the Dallas Cowboys (6‑8‑1) visiting the Washington Commanders (4‑11) in a rivalry game that always delivers drama, even when the standings don’t. Washington enters the contest battered by injuries—rookie QB Jayden Daniels is sidelined, Marcus Mariota is out, and veteran Josh Johnson is expected to start.

Dallas, eliminated from playoff contention, still aims to finish strong. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has emphasized pride and professionalism, even as the team navigates a frustrating season. With both defenses struggling, this NFC East clash could turn into a high‑scoring holiday shootout.

Lions at Minesota on Netflix: Lions Fight to Stay Alive

The second Netflix game features the Detroit Lions (8‑7) visiting the Minnesota Vikings (7‑8) in a matchup with major playoff implications. Detroit’s offense remains explosive behind Jared Goff and Amon‑Ra St. Brown, while Minnesota looks to play spoiler with Max Brosmer likely starting again at quarterback.

For Detroit, a win keeps postseason hopes alive. For Minnesota, it’s a chance to knock out a division rival on a national stage.

Christmas Night: Broncos face the Chiefs on Prime Video

Prime Video wraps up the holiday with Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos (12‑3) at Kansas City Chiefs (6‑9). Denver is chasing the AFC’s top seed, while Kansas City—shockingly eliminated from playoff contention—turns to third‑string QB Chris Oladokun after injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew.

Denver enters as a heavy favorite, powered by Bo Nix’s 3,608 passing yards and a top‑five turnover margin. Kansas City hopes Arrowhead magic can deliver a Christmas miracle.