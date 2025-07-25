By: Bucs Reports – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The NFL community was surprised in late June when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced multiyear contract extensions for head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht.

Head Coach Bowles recently spoke with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan, sharing his thoughts on the team’s ownership group showing strong support for him and general manager Jason Licht through multiyear contract extensions. He expressed his confidence in their abilities and looked forward to seeing them grow in their roles. During the conversation, Bowles likely discussed the team’s dynamics and strategies for the upcoming season

“They don’t give you expectations,” Bowles stated about the Glazers. “They’ve been very supportive, more than anything else, rather than, ‘We expect this or we expect that.’ They never say that. They always are very supportive of what we do and understand and see the big picture. And we try to communicate, me and Jason, and we’re very honest as far as us talking to them. And we have a good relationship.”

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Buccaneers Bowles Has a Love Hate Relationship with the Fans

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is a polarizing figure among fans. Despite leading the team to division titles in his first three seasons, his regular-season record with the team stands at 27-24, which some might consider unremarkable. Additionally, his postseason record as Buccaneers coach is 1-3, capped by a 23-20 wild-card loss to the Washington Commanders in January.

There’s no sign that the Buccaneers’ ownership group ever wavered in their support for head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht before signing them to multiyear contract extensions. In fact, Licht has publicly praised Bowles’ work, describing what he’s done with the team as “remarkable”. This vote of confidence from the front office suggests that Bowles and Licht are likely to continue shaping the team’s direction.

“It’s year-to-year,” Bowles stated. “I don’t care if you win a Super Bowl. The next year, you got to prove yourself over again. And we got to prove ourselves over again, but we got to be a lot better finishing out ballgames.”

“They’ve been great,” Bowles said about the Glazers. “I mean, they tore up me and Jason’s contract, and we had two years left. So, that was great on their part and [I’m] very appreciative for me and Jason.”

For more on this, the NFL and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com