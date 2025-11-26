All three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day 2025 are pivotal for the playoff race, featuring high-stakes matchups that could reshape divisional standings. Additionally, a critical Black Friday game involving the Philadelphia Eagles will be shown on Prime Video, adding another layer of excitement for fans. Below is a detailed guide to the schedule, broadcast information, and playoff implications of these games.

MUST READ MORE SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Thanksgiving Day NFL Games Schedule and Networks

The trio of Thanksgiving Day games each has significance for the playoff outlook:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Network: FOX (also streaming on Fubo)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

This NFC North divisional clash has major implications for the division title, as both teams are vying to improve their standings.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Network: FOX (also streaming on Fubo) Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan This NFC North divisional clash has major implications for the division title, as both teams are vying to improve their standings. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Network: CBS (streaming available on Fubo and Paramount+)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Known for high-powered offenses, this matchup is critical for the Chiefs and Cowboys as they battle for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Network: CBS (streaming available on Fubo and Paramount+) Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Known for high-powered offenses, this matchup is critical for the Chiefs and Cowboys as they battle for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (also streaming on Fubo and Peacock)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

This AFC showdown is key to the playoff race, with both teams fighting for favorable seeding and postseason momentum.

Black Friday Showdown: Eagles vs. Bears on Prime Video

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (Black Friday)

Network: Prime Video (no subscription required), also on NFL+

This game is essential for the Eagles as they look to strengthen their playoff positioning and respond after the Thanksgiving Day games. Streaming on Prime Video makes it accessible to a broad audience.

Playoff Impact Summary

Each Thanksgiving game is important for division races and playoff seeding. The Packers-Lions game could decide the NFC North lead, the Chiefs-Cowboys contest reshapes wild card and divisional battles, and the Bengals-Ravens duel is crucial for AFC playoff seedings. The Black Friday game featuring the Eagles offers a key early weekend playoff preview, with ramifications for the NFC playoff landscape going forward. Together, these games make the Thanksgiving weekend a decisive period in the NFL season.

This schedule offers fans a thrilling mix of rivalry and playoff implications across two key days, with multiple broadcast options across major networks and streaming platforms for maximum accessibility. The combination of traditional Thanksgiving Day games and a high-profile Black Friday matchup sets the stage for a memorable NFL holiday weekend.