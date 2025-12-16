The Tampa Bay Rays’ new ownership group has made one thing unmistakably clear: securing a new stadium in the Tampa Bay region is their top priority. Rays CEO Ken Babby emphasized that the organization is “working quickly” and spending “days, nights and late evenings” evaluating potential stadium sites and feasibility studies. Managing partner Patrick Zalupski has stated the goal is a fixed‑roof, mixed‑use ballpark ready by Opening Day 2029, though the team believes 2028 remains possible if partnerships fall into place quickly.

The Rays currently have a lease to play at Tropicana Field through the 2028 season, extended after repairs were required due to Hurricane Milton’s damage in 2024. Babby has expressed confidence that if the team finalizes a public‑private partnership soon, construction could begin in time to meet the 2029 target. The urgency is real, but so is the optimism.

The Two Most Talked‑About Stadium Sites: Ybor City and Dale Mabry/HCC

While the Rays have not publicly confirmed their shortlist, local reporting and regional speculation continue to center on two leading candidates: Ybor City and the Dale Mabry/Hillsborough Community College corridor. Babby acknowledged the team is evaluating “a handful” of sites that meet their criteria, though he declined to name them. Still, these two locations have dominated public discussion due to their size, accessibility, and development potential.

Ybor City has long been floated as a prime destination for a downtown‑adjacent ballpark, while the Dale Mabry/HCC area offers central access, major roadways, and proximity to Raymond James Stadium. Both sites align with the Rays’ stated desire for at least 100 acres to support a “world‑class live/work/play experience” surrounding the stadium.

Making the Case for Each Site

Why Ybor City Works

Ybor City offers a historic, urban setting with built‑in cultural appeal. Its proximity to downtown Tampa, walkability, and nightlife make it ideal for the Rays’ vision of a vibrant mixed‑use district. A stadium here could anchor redevelopment, attract tourists, and energize local businesses. The area’s character and density also align with MLB’s preference for urban ballparks that drive year‑round activity.

Why Dale Mabry/HCC Works

The Dale Mabry/HCC site provides unmatched accessibility. Located near major highways and adjacent to existing sports infrastructure, it offers ample space for parking, development, and transportation upgrades. Its central location within Hillsborough County could draw fans from across the region more easily than Ybor. For a team seeking a “forever home” with room to grow, the acreage and logistics of Dale Mabry may be the most practical option.

Strong Tampa–Rays Relations and Why Time May Be on Their Side

Despite years of stadium uncertainty, the Rays and the City of Tampa maintain a strong working relationship. Local leaders and the new ownership group have repeatedly emphasized collaboration and shared goals for keeping the team in the region long‑term. With MLB facing potential labor turbulence—including a possible 2027 lockout that some analysts fear could last an entire season—the Rays may ultimately have more time than expected to finalize plans and begin construction.

A prolonged league shutdown would be damaging for baseball, but it could inadvertently ease the Rays’ timeline pressure. With Tropicana Field secured through 2028 and both sides committed to finding a solution, Tampa and the Rays appear aligned, patient, and determined to get the next ballpark right.