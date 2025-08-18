Eisen Makes newest debut after Monday Night Football

By: Jim Wiliams, The Capital Sports Network

Rich Eisen will return to SportsCenter return tonight is just weeks before the September 2 debut of The Rich Eisen Show on Disney and ESPN platforms, expanding his reach across sports media. The show, already a three-time Emmy nominee for “Outstanding Daily Studio Show,” will stream live on The Roku Sports Channel, Audacy, and SiriusXM channel 375 starting at noon ET.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

NFL Season Preview with Mina Kimes & MNF Coverage

Eisen will be joined in-studio by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes to deliver:

NFL preseason highlights

Player interviews

Expert analysis

A preview of the 2025 NFL season

Earlier in the evening, Monday Night Football preseason coverage features the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge on the call.

Monday Night Countdown & More ESPN Programming

Leading into the game, Monday Night Countdown (7 p.m. ET) will be hosted by Scott Van Pelt, joined by:

Ryan Clark

Marcus Spears

Jason Kelce

Adam Schefter

The show will include a special interview with Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn.

Van Pelt returns on Tuesday, August 26 with a live edition of SportsCenter from the US Open at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Eisen’s Expanded Role at ESPN

Beyond SportsCenter and his new show, Eisen will make select appearances across ESPN studio programming, while continuing his role at NFL Network. Eisen will continue his long-standing duties at NFL Network, including hosting NFL GameDay and providing NFL Draft coverage, and handle play-by-play duties on the NFL games airing on the network from Europe.