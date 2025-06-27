Raducanu And Alcaraz Making Headlines Before US Open! 

Emma and Carlos Are Looking to Team Up In The Mixed Couples Competition

Emma Raducanu will pair up with five-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz at this year’s revamped US Open mixed doubles. The event will take place on August 19 and 20. It will be several days before the scheduled start of the last slam of the year.

Raducanu, shot to fame when she won the 2021 US Open at age 18. She has a close friendship with Alcaraz and she’s honored to team up with him at this year Us Open.

USTA has reimagined and elevated the focus on the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. It will be moving to the first week of the US Open–Fan Week. The Mixed Doubles tournament will be played Tuesday, Aug. 19–Wednesday, Aug. 20. There’s a change this year, the Mixed Doubles Championship will no longer be played during the main draw of singles play. There will be a blockbuster field of the sport’s biggest stars. They have the opportunity to team up and vie for the coveted Grand Slam title with a $1 million winner’s prize.

The Mixed Doubles Championship will take center stage over two days of competition in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. With the shift, also comes more opportunities for fans everywhere to enjoy watching their favorite stars compete for another Grand Slam title. The event will be covered primetime on ESPN with international broadcast coverage of the championship.

“I could not be more excited to introduce this groundbreaking innovation to the 2025 US Open Championships,” said Lew Sherr, USTA executive director and CEO. “We’ll be scheduling mixed doubles on the center stage enabling more fans worldwide to enjoy the thrill of watching their favorite stars compete for this coveted Grand Slam Championship title.”

Tennis is the only professional sport where women and men compete together on the same court for equal prize money in a major championship. The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship continues this tradition, now enabling more top singles players to participate, as Serena Williams did in 1998 when she won the mixed doubles title alongside Max Mirnyi.

The world’s best players will have the opportunity to compete for this title and the multi-million-dollar purse without having to juggle mixed doubles with their singles and doubles commitments. It will be quite the spectacle for all tennis loving fans.

By: Viorica Bruni

Content Creator For Collective Audience Media and Genesis Communications

