Can Real Madrid continue torrid start under Xabi Alonso?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso on the Verge of Making Club History

On the eve of a clash with Liverpool, Real Madrid approach the encounter with calm confidence. Xabi Alonso, flawless since returning to the Spanish capital, is quietly writing history. His team impresses not only with ruthless efficiency but also with the clarity and elegance of its football. In both La Liga and the Champions League, Los Blancos march forward with rhythm and authority reminiscent of the club’s golden years.

A European Night to Remember

This Tuesday, Anfield will once again tremble as two European giants meet under the floodlights. Real Madrid and Liverpool — two institutions forged in the fire of Champions League nights — are set to face off in a battle that transcends the sporting realm.

For Xabi Alonso, this encounter means far more than just another European fixture. It could mark his entry into Real Madrid’s history books. A victory would bring him one step closer to legendary status.

The Alonso Philosophy

Since taking charge, the former midfield maestro has instilled a clear philosophy: simple, fast, and disciplined football. Under his guidance, Madrid have regained their trademark authority. The team has won three straight matches, including a 1–0 victory against Juventus in the Champions League, a 2–1 triumph over Barcelona in El Clásico, and a resounding 4–0 success against Valencia at the Bernabéu.

With 30 points from eleven league matches, Real Madrid currently lead La Liga. Their only defeat dates back to September 27, away to Atlético Madrid, with a 5–2 scoreline. Since then, the squad has found balance — compact, cohesive, and remarkably resilient.

Xabi Alonso on the Brink of History

Next weekend, against Rayo Vallecano, Xabi Alonso will have the chance to write another glorious page in the club’s story. With one more win, he would equal the mythical record of fifteen victories in sixteen matches — a milestone set during the 1928–1929 and 1961–1962 seasons by J.A. Berraondo and Miguel Muñoz. Today, Alonso stands on the verge of matching and potentially surpassing those historic figures.

This resurgence bears the unmistakable signature of a meticulous coach. Faithful to his principles, Alonso has re-centered his team around discipline and unity. He demands collective effort — defending as one and attacking as one. Madrid not only score goals but, more importantly, they control games. Even in moments of tension, composure reigns. Every player understands his role and embraces responsibility with maturity.

An Irresistible Attack and the Dawn of a New Era

Despite recent challenges faced by Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Endrick, Real Madrid continue their march with confidence. Arda Güler, the breakout star of this early season, has emerged as a key figure in Alonso’s project. His technical chemistry with Kylian Mbappé — who has already scored 13 league goals — has illuminated Madrid’s attacking play.

The Frenchman, once criticized for his central role, now appears fully integrated into this ambitious collective. Together, they embody the new face of Real Madrid — a team that is talented, disciplined, and hungry for trophies.

A New Chapter in Real Madrid’s Legacy

If Real Madrid overcome Liverpool and then confirm their dominance against Rayo Vallecano, Xabi Alonso will officially etch his name into the club’s legend. For a man who grew up within the walls of the Santiago Bernabéu, this would be far more than a record. It would symbolize a passing of the torch from a glorious past to a new era — the beginning of a Real Madrid already ready to conquer everything.

Bio — Carinos Satya Chanhoun

Carinos Satya Chanhoun is a Beninese sports journalist recognized for his insightful coverage of African football. Based in Abomey-Calavi, he works with Quotidien Le Devoir and contributes to several leading sports outlets in Benin. Known for his sharp analysis and clear communication, Satya regularly covers national team performances, tactical evolutions, and the development of local football talent. His commentary reflects both deep knowledge of the game and a passion for promoting African sport on the international stage.