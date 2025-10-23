Maresca’s kids deliver to light up Stamford Bridge

On a crisp Wednesday night under the European lights, Enzo Maresca’s faith in youth was repaid with interest. Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Ajax wasn’t just another Champions League group-stage victory — it was a statement of identity, belief, and the growing maturity of Maresca’s next generation.

Three goals from three teenagers — Marc Guiu, Estevão Willian, and Tyrique George — each announcing themselves on the biggest stage. Guiu struck first, sliding in his second goal of the campaign to settle the mood. When Ajax’s Kenneth Taylor saw red inside 20 minutes, the decision opened space and quickened the tempo for Maresca’s young squad to thrive. From there, Chelsea’s rhythm never faltered.

Just before half-time, Estevão gave the hosts a 4-1 lead with a coolly-taken penalty, while George came off the bench for Guiu to add a composed fifth just after the break. It was clinical, fast, and fearless — everything Maresca’s philosophy represents.

After the game, Maresca didn’t hold back his pride.

Maresca Speaks

“Very proud,” he said. “It’s a special night for the club, for the young players. Guiu already scored five or six times last year, Ty already scored in the Premier League. It was a special night for these young players and the club.”

The Italian has made youth development the centrepiece of his Chelsea project — and nights like this justify that approach. The red card changed the shape of the contest, but it also gave Maresca the perfect opportunity to rotate, rest key players, and give minutes to his prospects.

“We made 10 changes tonight and it’s not easy,” MARESCA explained. “But we have to do that, otherwise they are going to struggle. Tonight was good because we could rotate players, especially with the red card.”

Even with so many changes, Chelsea didn’t lose fluidity or composure. Of course, the early red helped. But the system looked good, the intensity remained, and the players carried themselves with veteran poise. Maresca highlighted how this isn’t a fluke, but part of a bigger plan.

Maresca’s (and Chelsea’s) Youth Strategy

“It’s the strategy of the club,” Maresca said. “We have so many young players. Last season, we were the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League and this season we continue the same way.”

Among those young stars, Estevão is quickly becoming the face of Chelsea’s new era. Calm, electric, and utterly fearless, the 18-year-old Brazilian seems to have won his manager’s heart already.

Estêvão Gets His First Champions League Goal

“I’m so happy with this first Champions League goal,” Estêvão told TNT Sport. “I’m so happy, there’s no other way to describe it. I dreamed about this moment for a long time, and thank God it’s here. I feel so fulfilled and happy.”

“When I found out that I would be playing [from the start], I didn’t even sleep in the afternoon. I usually sleep in the afternoon to be in good shape, but the anxiety got the best of me and I couldn’t even sleep. I’m thrilled to be playing for Chelsea, having opportunities, knowing that the coach trusts me, I’m very happy.”

Maresca spoke glowingly of his young Brazilian star, who now has two goals on the season as well for the Blues.

“With young players, most of the time you are a bit worried because they play one or two games, score, and think they are already top players,” Maresca said. “But we don’t need to worry about that with Estevão. I feel very lucky to be his manager. He’s exciting, we can enjoy. The fans pay the tickets to see players like Cole and Estevão — these types of players.”

That blend of trust, discipline, and flair defines what Maresca is building at Stamford Bridge — a young, fearless Chelsea, unafraid of the moment.

Ajax’s red card might have opened the door, but Chelsea’s kids stormed through it.