Khamzat Chimaev dominates his way to UFC championship title

Chimaev Claims UFC Middleweight Title

Khamzat Chimaev beat Dricus Du Plessis to win the middleweight championship title at UFC 319 in Chicago.

Chimaev won via unanimous decision after a dominant five-round performance to become the new world champion.

Early Domination

The Chechen-born fighter wasted no time, scoring a double-leg takedown just five seconds into the first round. From there, he controlled the South African with relentless wrestling, including heavy use of the crucifix position to neutralize Du Plessis’s arms.

According to UFC Stats, the champion threw 131 total strikes in round one, compared to Du Plessis’s three.

Relentless Pressure in Rounds 2–4

The second round mirrored the first, with Chimaev securing another early takedown and spending extended time on Du Plessis’s back. His pressure and volume were overwhelming—landing five out of 210 total strikes while preventing Du Plessis from connecting with anything significant.

By rounds three and four, Chimaev’s dominance became brutal, as he opened cuts on Du Plessis with crushing elbows. He threw 249 strikes and landed 232 across the middle rounds, while securing six more takedowns.

Du Plessis Fights Back in the Fifth

In the final round, Du Plessis showed flashes of resistance, reversing a grapple and even finishing the fight on top. But the comeback wasn’t enough to sway the judges, who awarded Chimaev the unanimous decision victory.

Overall, Chimaev controlled his opponent for 21 minutes and 40 seconds out of 25 total fight minutes.

A Historic Win for Chimaev

Chimaev now holds a perfect 15-0 record. If he can overcome past health issues, his title reign has the potential to be long and formidable.

For Du Plessis, a rematch isn’t likely right away. Still, with a 23-3 record and wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, and Robert Whittaker, he remains one of the most dangerous contenders in the division.