Merab Dvalishvili Beats Sean O’Malley Again at UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili retains his UFC belt as he beats Sean O’Malley for the second time

Dvalishvili submitted O’Malley in the third round to keep his UFC Bantamweight Championship.

The Georgian, aged 34, absolutely dominated his opponent at UFC 316 on Saturday in New Jersey, showing an exciting and dynamic blend of elite-level wrestling and unrelenting pace.

Dvalishvili Dominates From the Start

Dvalishvili originally won the belt from O’Malley back in September 2024 at UFC 306 via unanimous decision, and has now defended it twice since then.

The Georgian started the first round strong, imposing his will through his wrestling and forward pressure.

Surprisingly, even though O’Malley is known to be the more proficient striker, Dvalishvili was more active on the feet, throwing 37 significant strikes to 23 by O’Malley.

O’Malley’s Efficiency Isn’t Enough

The second round was business as usual for the Georgian as he continued to dominate the fight despite O’Malley’s perseverance.

O’Malley was actually more efficient with his strikes compared to Dvalishvili throughout the first two rounds. He landed 57% of his total strikes in the second round compared to the Georgian’s 36%.

However, O’Malley’s efficiency did not matter for Dvalishvili. The Georgian’s sheer pressure and volume drowned the American throughout the fight.

Dvalishvili Seals It in Round Three

Dvalishvili closed out the performance with a perfectly executed north-south choke early into the third round.

The champion improved his UFC record to 20-4 and looks very hard to beat.

What’s Next for Dvalishvili?

With back-to-back wins over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili has firmly cemented himself as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division. His relentless cardio, world-class grappling, and evolving striking make him one of the most complete and dangerous fighters in the UFC today.

The big question now is: who’s next? Contenders like Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, and a possible rematch with Aljamain Sterling could all be on the table. But whoever steps up next will face a champion who’s not only at the peak of his physical prime—but fighting with the heart and hunger of a man still chasing greatness.

For more UFC and combat sports coverage, visit UFC.com and Sports Talk Florida.