By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The Big Ten enters the 2025 college football season as the most dominant conference in the nation, fresh off back-to-back national championships and a historic four-team College Football Playoff showing in 2024. With 18 powerhouse programs, including new additions like Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington, the race to the Big Ten title is more competitive than ever. But one team stands out as the potential breakthrough story of the year: Penn State.

Penn State: Built for a Championship Run

Preseason Ranking : No. 2 in the AP Top 25

: No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Key Returners : QB Drew Allar – poised for a Heisman-caliber season RBs Nick Singleton & Kaytron Allen – elite backfield duo EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton & DT Zane Durant – anchors of a top-5 defense

: New Additions : WR Trebor Pena (transfer) OC Andy Kotelnicki – known for creative, balanced play-calling DC Jim Knowles – brings aggressive schemes and playoff experience

:

Penn State has returned more starters than any other Big Ten playoff team from last season. With a loaded roster and strategic coaching hires, the Nittany Lions are in full “all-in” mode for 2025.

Key Games That Will Define the Season

Date Opponent Location Importance Sept 27 Oregon Ducks Home (White Out) Rematch of 2024 Big Ten title game Nov 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Away (Columbus) Penn State hasn’t won here since 2011 Dec 7 Big Ten Championship Indianapolis Likely rematch vs OSU or Oregon

Penn State’s schedule is tough, but well-timed bye weeks and home-field advantage against Oregon give them a real shot at an undefeated regular season.

Can Penn State Win the Big Ten?

Yes—and many experts believe this is the year. ESPN, CBS Sports, and Sports Illustrated all project Penn State to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, with several picking them to win it outright. The Nittany Lions are favored in nearly every game except their road trip to Ohio State, and even that matchup is considered a toss-up.

Betting Odds (via FanDuel)

Big Ten Title : +250 (2nd behind Ohio State)

: +250 (2nd behind Ohio State) National Championship : +800 (Top 5 nationally)

: +800 (Top 5 nationally) Playoff Appearance: -250 (Strong favorite)

Final Verdict: Penn State Is Ready to Break Through

With elite talent, veteran leadership, and a schedule built for momentum, Penn State is the most likely team to dethrone Ohio State and win the Big Ten in 2025. If Drew Allar delivers and the defense holds strong, the Nittany Lions could not only win the conference—but make a serious run at their first national title since 1986.