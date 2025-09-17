By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs have arrived with historic momentum, a deeper field, and a league riding the crest of record-breaking growth. The Minnesota Lynx enter as the top seed, powered by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier and a defense-first identity that’s dominated all season. The Las Vegas Aces, led by the unstoppable A’ja Wilson, closed the regular season on a 16-game tear and look poised for another title run.

Meanwhile, the defending champion New York Liberty—now fully healthy with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu—are lurking as a dangerous No. 5 seed. Atlanta’s Dream and Seattle’s Storm bring youth and speed, while Phoenix’s Mercury return to the postseason behind a resurgent Brittney Griner. And though Caitlin Clark’s groin injury keeps her sidelined, her impact on the Indiana Fever and the league’s cultural surge remains undeniable. Her rookie season helped ignite a new generation of fans, and her absence only adds emotional weight to a postseason already brimming with star power and storylines.

2025 WNBA Playoff Schedule & Broadcast Info

First Round (Best-of-Three Series)

Matchup Game Date Time (ET) Network Lynx vs Valkyries Game 2 Wed, Sept 17 10:00 PM ESPN, Fubo Mercury vs Liberty Game 2 Wed, Sept 17 8:00 PM ESPN, Fubo Dream vs Fever Game 2 Tues, Sept 16 7:30 PM ESPN, Fubo Aces vs Storm Game 2 Tues, Sept 16 9:30 PM ESPN, Fubo Game 3s (if needed) Sept 18–19 TBD ESPN2

Key Storylines to Watch

Can Minnesota avenge last year’s Finals loss?

Will A’ja Wilson claim her fourth MVP and third title?

Can New York repeat with its full core intact?

How far can Atlanta go with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray?

Will the Valkyries shock the league in their debut postseason?

This postseason is more than a bracket—it’s a blueprint for what women’s sports can become when talent, storytelling, and investment align.

Closing Thoughts: A League Ascending

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs aren’t just a showcase of elite basketball—they’re a reflection of a league in full bloom. With viewership up 13% year-over-year on ABC and ESPN averaging 1.3 million viewers per game, and attendance already surpassing 2.5 million fans, the WNBA is rewriting its own history.

Expansion teams like the Golden State Valkyries have added fresh energy, while stars like A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Angel Reese continue to elevate the game’s visibility and impact. Even Caitlin Clark’s absence hasn’t dimmed the spotlight—her rookie season helped ignite a youth-driven surge in engagement that’s reshaping the league’s future.