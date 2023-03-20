5 NFL Betting Tips You Can Use on NFL 2023-2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Super Bowl is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs won it. It’s pretty much what most people expect, especially the Chiefs fans. But you know what they say: you win some and lose some, which couldn’t be truer for the bettors.

If you’re looking to bet on the next Super Bowl, there’s still a lot of time before that, so why don’t we talk about betting on the 2023-2024 season that will start this September? Here are some tips you might want to know to win more bets in the upcoming season.

Bet Mindfully, Not With Emotions

It might sound obvious enough that you should bet with your mind and not your heart, but you won’t believe how many people do the opposite, especially regarding their favorite team. So whether it’s a favorite team of yours or one you don’t like, putting aside your personal bias in favor of sound advice is always the right thing to do, except when you want to lose your bets.

Sure, cheering for your team is always fun, but let’s face it, they’re not going to win all the time. Even the Kansas City Chiefs have made a few losses during the 2022-2023 season. Always look at the injury reports, check the lines, and be smarter in picking your bets, and you just might go home a few hundred bucks richer.

Pay Attention to Where the Game is Played

Home-field advantage matters in most sports, and that includes American football. Not only that, there are even some teams who do better when they’re on the road, and there are also teams that only mostly win if they have the home-field advantage.

For example, look at the New England Patriots, who went 42-6 straight up at home from 2014-2018. Another example would be the Seahawks which went 103-41 since 2003.

That said, knowing where the game is played, and the team’s schedule usually gives you an insight into how well the team will perform in their next game. And it’s not only in home-field advantage but also in the time zones. Some teams on the East Coast have difficulty playing games on the Pacific Coast and vice versa.

Monitor the Injury Reports

No other organization looks intently at the injury reports than the sportsbooks. We know that injuries can make or break the teams’ performance. One moment, you can see on the TV that a popular quarterback won’t be able to play because of an injury, and in the next, the lines shift significantly towards the other team.

Of course, this mostly happens when the quarterback position is involved since it’s arguably the most important position in an NFL team. It can also happen to other positions, but you can bet that it doesn’t affect the lines that much except when the player itself is popular.

That said, how is this important to you as a bettor? Because the sportsbook is looking intently at the injury reports, you should also. Why? Because when the line shifts, it will be a huge opportunity for you to adjust your bets to win more.

For example, let’s say that the Kansas City Chiefs lost their quarterback due to an injury. The sportsbooks will then shift the line toward the opposing team. This is your moment to bet your money on the opposing team because as more people bet on the opposing team, the sportsbook will adjust the line so that the Kansas City Chiefs will have more action.

Diversify Your Bets

There are a lot of bets you can make on the NFL, like the moneyline, against the spread, over/under, totals, etc. If you want to make more money, you must learn the alternative bets you can make on the same matchup.

For example, let’s say that you know that the Kansas City Chiefs will win but not only win but will end the game with a huge point advantage. In this situation, instead of just betting for the moneyline, you should also make a bet for the spread and even over if you think the sportsbook lowballed its prediction.

Shop for Odds

And lastly, you should shop for odds. You can choose from hundreds of sportsbooks online; if you only focus on one, you’re losing a lot of money. Sure, the difference between the value of different sportsbooks on different bets like money line or even NFL draft bets can only be a few dollars, but in the long run, you’ll be looking back on hundreds of dollars you gained from betting on multiple sportsbooks.

Final Words

We’re in the offseason, so there’s no rush here if you’re looking to freshen up your bettor instincts. If you’re doing so, remembering our tips should be a big help as the upcoming season starts. With all that said, good