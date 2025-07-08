Syracuse Football 2025 Season Preview: The Fran Brown Effect

Fran Brown proved to be a strong hire as head coach, leading Syracuse to a 10-3 record in his first season. However, Brown’s real magic lies in his reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country, a skill he showcased during his time at Georgia. Now, he’s brought that recruiting prowess to upstate New York, and it’s already paying off. The Orange are developing talent and depth that simply weren’t present in years past. While a brutal road schedule makes it unlikely Syracuse repeats a 10-win campaign, this team boasts top-25 caliber talent and will be a tough out for any opponent.

The Orange face a major change at quarterback after losing Kyle McCord, who led the nation in passing last season. Stepping into his shoes is LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who has been named the starter. Excitement is building in Syracuse, especially with the addition of backup Steve Angeli, a Notre Dame transfer who sported a 10-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio last year. The quarterback room is deeper and more talented than it’s been in years.

Last season, Syracuse ran a surprisingly balanced offense, despite a pass-heavy reputation. The team averaged 468 yards and 34 points per game, while also dominating time of possession with over 33 minutes per game. Although the Orange return just three starters on offense—guard Mark Petry and tackle Da’Metrius Wetherspoon among them—Coach Brown attacked the portal to bolster the line. Key additions include Kam Pringle (South Carolina) and J’Ondre Reed (USC), which should help stabilize this group.

The skill positions will look vastly different, with questions surrounding their effectiveness. Gone are LaQuint Allen and his 16 touchdowns, as well as top targets Jackson Meeks and tight end Oronde Gadsden. To make matters worse, speedy receiver Trebor Pena transferred to Penn State after spring ball. In their place, Yasin Williams and Will Nixon will get their shot in the backfield. At wideout, Darrell Gill, who averaged 18 yards per catch but was buried on last year’s depth chart, will get an expanded role. Justin Ross-Simmons and Emmanuel Ross aim to break out, while Texas transfer Johntay Cook could be an immediate deep threat. This offense has youth, talent, and a high ceiling—it just may take time to come together.

Defensively, the Orange return only four starters from a group that struggled last season. They allowed 378 yards and 29 points per game, while finishing dead last in the ACC in rushing defense at 5.0 yards per carry. Improvements are on the horizon, thanks to both strong recruiting and key transfer additions. Linebacker Derek McDonald, though not a returning starter, performed well in place of injured standout Marlowe Wax last season. Now, the job is his. Safety Duce Chestnut returns as a veteran leader in this 4-2-5 scheme, along with nickelback Devin Grant. The secondary is deep, especially at safety, and will help the corners settle in. Keep an eye on breakout candidate Demetres Samuel, who could emerge as one of the top corners in the ACC.

Despite flying under the national radar, something special is brewing in Syracuse. As long as Head Coach—and star recruiter—Fran Brown is leading the way, the Orange are poised to grow into a legitimate power in the ACC. Though not currently ranked, Syracuse has the talent of a top 25 team.

The schedule is a gauntlet. Syracuse opens the season in Atlanta against Tennessee and faces playoff-caliber teams like SMU, Notre Dame, and Clemson—all on the road. They also travel to Miami and Georgia Tech. On the bright side, the home schedule is very manageable; Syracuse could realistically be favored in all six home games.

The Orange may not reach 10 wins again, but don’t expect a massive drop-off. While some predict just six wins for this team, an eight-win season and a return to the top 20 is a more realistic outlook given the talent influx and coaching leadership under Fran Brown.