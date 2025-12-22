Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon each punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with statement victories across a dramatic opening weekend. Alabama mounted a stunning 17‑point comeback to defeat Oklahoma 34–24 behind Ty Simpson’s two touchdown passes. Miami delivered the weekend’s biggest upset, grinding out a 10–3 defensive slugfest against Texas A&M, sealed by Bryce Fitzgerald’s end‑zone interception in the final 24 seconds. Ole Miss rolled past Tulane 41–10, powered by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ 300‑plus yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Oregon closed the night with a 51–34 offensive showcase against James Madison, jumping out to a massive first‑half lead behind Dante Moore’s 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Their Next Matchups in the CFP Quarterfinal Picture

The wins set up four compelling quarterfinal matchups as the field shrinks from 12 to eight. Alabama advances to face No. 1 Indiana in a showdown that pits the Crimson Tide’s resilience against one of the nation’s most complete teams. Miami moves on to meet No. 2 Ohio State on New Year’s Eve, a matchup that will test the Hurricanes’ defense against one of the country’s most explosive offenses. Ole Miss draws No. 3 Georgia, a heavyweight clash between a surging Rebels squad and a Bulldogs team fresh off a first‑round bye. Oregon heads to No. 4 Texas Tech, bringing one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses into a quarterfinal that promises fireworks.

Closing Thoughts on the Playoff Picture

With four blue‑bloods and rising powers advancing, the College Football Playoff picture is tightening into one of the most compelling brackets in recent memory. Alabama’s comeback, Miami’s upset, and the dominant performances from Ole Miss and Oregon have reshaped expectations heading into the quarterfinals. The path to Miami and the national championship stage now runs through a gauntlet of elite defenses, high‑powered offenses, and coaching staffs under immense pressure. One round down — and the drama is only beginning.