All-in on Al Ain. The Emirati underdog that left its mark on the FIFA Club World Cup 2025



By Nathalie Beasnael



This summer, football has taken over America, and not the kind with helmets and yard lines. For the first time ever, the FIFA Club World Cup has landed on American soil, bringing 32 clubs from across the globe into stadiums packed with anticipation, diversity, and sheer passion for the world’s game.



Now, as we hit the midway point of this expanded tournament, much of the media spotlight remains fixed on European heavyweights like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. And rightly so, these clubs are giants for a reason.



But if you’ve really been watching, you’ll know that the soul of this tournament isn’t just in the star-studded lineups or billion-dollar brands. It’s in the unexpected sparks. The grit. The stories that defy the odds.



One of those stories belonged to Al Ain FC.



Hailing from the United Arab Emirates, Al Ain entered this competition as underdogs in every sense of the word. Drawn into what many dubbed the “group of death” -facing English treble-winners Manchester City, Italian powerhouse Juventus, and Moroccan champions Wydad AC – few gave the Emirati side a real shot.



But Al Ain didn’t just show up. They showed something deeper. They defeated Wydad AC in a commanding display of tactical clarity and emotional conviction. Even in losses to City and Juventus, Al Ain held their own with moments of real promise, never looking out of place in football’s most elite company.



No, Al Ain didn’t make it out of the group stage. But they did something else: they raised eyebrows, earned respect, and hinted at a bright future for football in the UAE.



This is a team with pedigree. Founded in 1968, Al Ain is the most decorated club in UAE football, with 14 league titles and a legacy of domestic dominance. Their run to the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup final, where they stunned River Plate before falling to Real Madrid, was no fluke. It was the beginning of something larger.



That “something” has been fueled in part by a strategic investment in the sport at home. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been instrumental in this evolution. In 2021, ADNOC became the title sponsor of the UAE Pro League in a landmark AED 80 million deal. But the impact went far beyond branding.



Since then, Emirati football has seen a quiet but powerful transformation. Stadiums have improved. Training facilities have been upgraded. Youth development has become a priority, and the league’s overall professionalism has risen. The goal? To give clubs like Al Ain the infrastructure and ambition needed to compete internationally.



This vision aligns with ADNOC’s broader global strategy. No longer just a national oil heavyweight, ADNOC is positioning itself as a diversified and future-facing company. Its recent $16 billion acquisition of Covestro, a leader in sustainable materials, and its petrochemical merger with Austria’s OMV, show a company thinking long-term and thinking globally.



In many ways, Al Ain’s presence on this world stage is a mirror of that same philosophy: play big, aim high, and step confidently into international arenas.



It also reflects the UAE’s broader strategy of using sport as a bridge to the world. Whether hosting the first NBA games in the Gulf, investing in global football brands, or developing local talent through grassroots initiatives, the country is building a sports culture that’s outward-looking and deeply intentional.

That’s why, even with their tournament now over, Al Ain’s journey matters. It wasn’t just about results. Tt was about visibility, belief, and setting a foundation. They proved that Emirati clubs belong at this level. They showed what investment, planning, and bold vision can make possible.



And for the thousands of fans in purple who followed them from Abu Dhabi to Austin, they gave something even more valuable: hope.



This Club World Cup is making history not just because of its scale, but because of what it reveals about the global game. The gap between the established and the emerging is narrowing.



So as the tournament barrels toward its final rounds, don’t forget Al Ain. Remember the team that stood tall against giants, that carried the hopes of a nation, and that left the pitch with heads high and futures bright.



Because the next time they return to this stage, and they will, it may no longer be as underdogs.