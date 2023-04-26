As Formula 1 heads to Baku circuit, drivers prepare for plenty of crashes

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, right, and Audi’s Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman unveil the new Audi F1 car during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Baku one of the most dangerous F1 races this season as research shows Azerbaijan GP ranks third for DNFs and fourth for crashes

Formula 1 teams and drivers are bracing themselves before this weekend’s race in Baku, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix proving to be one of the most dangerous in circulation.

Research from Ice36 has determined that since 2010, there are more than five drivers who do not finish the race on average every year.

While Australia has the most DNFs on average every year, this is largely due to the fact the race takes place at the start of the calendar and there are likely still teething problems with engines etc.

However, Baku ranks as the third most treacherous course, with six crashes alone in 2018 and 2.4 crashes on average every year.

Monaco is typically the most likely destination where a crash will occur in the season, yet Baku’s long straight on the street circuit is also renowned for being extremely unforgiving to drivers.

Research has shown drivers are expected to reach speeds of 207mph (333kph) on the straight, which is also where the access to the pit lane lies.

Grand Prix Drivers Crashed Number of Total Races Number of Races with Crash Crashes per Race Monaco 38 12 11 3.2 South Korea 12 4 4 3 Singapore 28 11 10 2.5 Azerbaijan 12 5 4 2.4 Australia 24 12 10 2 Brazil 18 10 7 1.8 Russia 14 8 6 1.75 Belgium 22 13 9 1.7 Emilia-Romagna 5 3 3 1.7 Canada 16 11 6 1.5 Japan 15 11 7 1.4 Britain 17 13 8 1.3 USA 12 10 6 1.2 Germany 9 8 4 1.1 Hungary 13 13 6 1

Grand Prix No. of drivers who DNF Number of Total Races No. of Races with a DNF DNF per Race Australia 68 12 12 5.7 Monaco 66 12 12 5.5 Azerbaijan 27 5 5 5.4 Malaysia 40 8 8 5 Singapore 54 11 11 4.9 Austria 39 8 8 4.9 Canada 49 11 11 4.5 Britain 54 13 13 4.2 Belgium 49 12 12 4.1 Italy 52 13 13 4 Germany 31 8 8 3.9 Bahrain 50 13 13 3.8 USA 36 10 10 3.6 Hungary 45 13 13 3.5 Russia 27 8 8 3.4

*Minimum of five races per course, meaning courses like Tuscany 2020 not included