Back at Gulfstream, Let’em Run ready to ride May 31

The new “Top Pick” and “Contenders” format introduced by Let’em Run on May 24 at Gulfstream Park has proven to be a resounding success. In the Late Pick 5 sequence, two of our “Top Picks” secured victories, while our “Contenders” delivered three runner-up finishes. This means that in every race of the sequence, our selections were either winning or closely contending, showcasing the effectiveness of our revamped approach.

This strong performance underscores the reliability of our handicapping process and the clarity provided by the new format. By distinctly categorizing our most confident selections as “Top Picks” and identifying other strong competitors as “Contenders,” we offer our audience a structured and transparent guide to constructing their betting tickets.​

As we look forward to the upcoming races, we remain committed to delivering insightful analysis and maintaining the high standards that our readers have come to expect. Join us on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Capital Sports Network for our “One Horse Wonder” segment, where we delve deeper into our top selections. Then, tune in on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for a comprehensive breakdown of each race, including any last-minute scratches or changes.​

Let’em Run Top Picks and Contenders for Late P5 Sequence at Gulfstream Park — Saturday, 5/31/25

Race 7 — 4:05 PM EST

1 Mile (Turf) – MSW $56K

Top Pick: #4 Paris Surprise (2-1)

Trainer Nolan Ramsey hits at 34% second off the layoff, and jockey Edwin Gonzalez knows what’s under the hood after the last run.

Contenders:

#2 Freedom Street (5-1) – First-time starter for the power duo of Zayas and Joseph Jr. Has solid turf breeding, and the workouts have been consistent with some speed. May need one.

#9 Inherent Promise (7-2) – Experienced runner closed strongly last time out. Looks to build on that effort with Gonzalez staying aboard.

Race 8 — 4:37 PM EST

6 Furlongs (Dirt) – OC $25K/N1X

Top Pick: #4 Lynn’s Milky Way (5-2)

Strong closer dropping in class. She’s 2-for-2 at Gulfstream Park, with wins by 11 and 8 lengths.

Contenders:

#7 Julee’s Legacy (8-5) – Likely the speed of the speed. Jockey Jaramillo will be aggressive early. Trainer Victor Barboza strikes at 29% first off the claim.

#1 Sweet Hazely (5-1) – Barboza's second runner here gets the rail and adds Lasix. Only raced twice in the past year but bred to improve.

Race 9 — 5:09 PM EST

5 ½ Furlongs (Synthetic) – OC $25K/$17K

Top Pick: #8 Edith (8-5)

Zayas and Joseph Jr. strike again. Edith handled the synthetic well in her last race, winning by 7 lengths. She’s got speed and should go gate-to-wire.

Contenders:

#2 Bee Thankful (5-2) – New to Gulfstream but loves synthetic. Trainer Beau Chapman spots his horses well. Big shot with jockey Vasquez aboard.

#6 Pop Rox (3-1) – Munnings/Speightstown filly trained by Joseph Pinchin (30% strike rate). Bullet 47.4 workout shows she's ready.

Race 10 — 5:41 PM EST

7 Furlongs (Dirt) – OC $20K

Top Pick: #3 Sweet Laura (5-2)

A closer who’s well-suited to this 7-furlong trip. Last-out Beyer Speed Figure was tops in this field.

Contenders:

#7 Timely Reward (8-5) – Could be the lone speed with a clean break. Zayas rides again for Joseph Jr. — always a combo to watch.

#2 Koutoubia (8-1) – 2-for-2 for trainer Victor Barboza. Quietly dangerous.

Race 11 — 6:12 PM EST

1 Mile (Turf) – The Powder Break Stakes $75K

Top Pick: #4 Let’s Go Koko (12-1)

Trainer Rory Miller is red-hot (38%) and this filly is 4-for-6 at this distance on turf. Strong value play in a stakes spot.

Contenders:

#6 Majestic Venezuela (7-2) – Had tough trips recently but can bounce back for Victor Barboza. Dangerous if she finds her earlier form.

#11 De Regreso (4-1) – Has been facing strong competition. Longshot with a real chance, and jockey Fernando Jara returns — he was aboard for her last win (one year ago).

