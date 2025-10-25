Baker Mayfield’s Fire Fuels Saints-Bucs Rivalry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t hold back when asked about the team’s long-standing rivalry with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 8 clash.

“It hasn’t exactly been clean play from their part when we play them,” Mayfield told reporters Wednesday, including ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It’s a physical game. It is what it is. You expect it, division rival. Yeah, not much else to say besides the fact that I don’t like them.”

Mayfield’s blunt remarks echo sentiments he shared earlier this year on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, where he said, “I hate the Saints — absolutely not,” when asked if he felt bad about throwing late in a 2024 blowout win to help Mike Evans extend his 1,000-yard streak.

The quarterback’s intensity sets the tone for Sunday’s matchup at Caesars Superdome, where playoff implications and pride are on the line. Tampa Bay swept New Orleans last season by a combined 32 points, and Mayfield has gone 3-1 against the Saints as the Bucs’ starter, throwing for 1,101 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Players to Watch

Baker Mayfield (QB, Buccaneers) : With 1,767 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just two interceptions this season, Mayfield is having a career resurgence. But he’s coming off his worst outing — a nine-point showing against Detroit — and will be eager to bounce back.

: With 1,767 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just two interceptions this season, Mayfield is having a career resurgence. But he’s coming off his worst outing — a nine-point showing against Detroit — and will be eager to bounce back. Alvin Kamara (RB, Saints) : Despite New Orleans’ 1–6 record, Kamara remains a threat in both the run and pass game.

: Despite New Orleans’ 1–6 record, Kamara remains a threat in both the run and pass game. Demario Davis (LB, Saints): The veteran enforcer will be key in disrupting Tampa Bay’s rhythm and responding to Mayfield’s challenge.

Broadcast Information

Date : Sunday, October 26, 2025

: Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time : 1:00 PM ET

: 1:00 PM ET Network : FOX

: FOX Streaming : NFL+ and FOX Sports App

: NFL+ and FOX Sports App Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Why the Bucs Must Handle Business

At 5–2, the Buccaneers lead the NFC South, but the margin for error is slim. A loss to the last-place Saints could open the door for Atlanta or Carolina to surge. With divisional games carrying extra weight, Tampa Bay must capitalize on New Orleans’ struggles and avoid a trap game. Mayfield’s words may have stirred the pot, but the real statement must come on the field. A win keeps the Bucs in command — and sends a message that they’re built for January.