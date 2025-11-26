By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

After a season of displacement and weather delays, the Tampa Bay Rays are heading back to Tropicana Field in 2026. With new ownership in place and a long-term stadium search underway, the franchise is entering a pivotal chapter both on and off the field.

A Rain-Soaked Season at Steinbrenner Field

The Rays wrapped up their 2025 campaign with a 41–40 record at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Despite the temporary venue, the team sold out 61 of 81 home games and drew 786,750 fans—a testament to the loyalty of the fanbase. However, the open-air setup led to 17 rain delays across 16 games, totaling nearly 18 hours of stoppage time.

Sports Talk Florida

Tropicana Field Repairs Near Completion

Tropicana Field, originally opened in 1990, suffered catastrophic roof damage from Hurricane Milton in October 2024. The stadium’s iconic cable-supported dome—made of translucent, Teflon-coated fiberglass—was shredded, forcing the Rays to relocate for the 2025 season. Repairs are now nearing completion, with the team set to return for its April 6 home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

New Ownership, New Vision

Led by Patrick Zalupski, the Rays’ new ownership group has begun exploring options for a new stadium that could open by 2029. While Tropicana Field will serve as the interim home, the long-term goal is a modern facility that addresses the franchise’s historical attendance struggles.

On-Field Struggles and Roster Moves

Tampa Bay finished the 2025 season with a 77–85 record, missing the playoffs. Despite past World Series appearances in 2008 and 2020, the team has struggled to maintain consistent postseason success. This offseason, the Rays released infielder Bob Seymour to pursue opportunities in Asia and returned left-hander Nate Lavender to the New York Mets after he cleared waivers.

Tampa Bay Rays – Looking Ahead to 2026

With Tropicana Field nearly restored and a new stadium on the horizon, the Rays are poised for a fresh start. The 2026 season will be a litmus test for fan engagement, roster development, and the franchise’s long-term viability in the Tampa Bay market.