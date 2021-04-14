Bichette’s Walk-off Homer Lifts Blue Jays Over Yankees

Bo Bichette was safe stealing second in the first inning Tuesday against the Yankees. He later hit two home runs, including the game-winner. (AP/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN – What a way to conclude their first homestand in Dunedin.



Bo Bichette led off the ninth inning with his second home run of the game to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday afternoon at TD Ballpark.



Bichette, who also hit a solo home run in the third inning, finished the day with three hits to raise his average to .327. He has three multi-hit games in the last four.



“I think I am just starting to heat up,” said the 23-year-old third baseman, who went 3-for-16 (.187) in the Jays’ first four games. “Part of baseball is that you fight until you start to feel good and right now I feel good.”



The ball was flying out of the park early and often. In the first four innings, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge went deep twice (both solo) and Alejandro Kirk and Bichette homered for Toronto.



Judge’s homer leading off the fourth started a three-run inning that knotted the score at 4-4.



The score remained that way until Bichette sent everybody home by launching Justin Wilson’s 2-1 breaking ball the opposite way and over the fence in right center.



“The sky is the limit for this kid,” said manager Charlie Montoya, when asked about the groove Bichette is in and his ability to hit to the opposite field. “He stays inside the ball and he’s aggressive.”



The victory enabled the Blue Jays to complete the homestand 3-3. They opened the Dunedin portion of their schedule by losing two of three to the Angels before taking two of three from the Yankees.



Toronto embarks on a nine-game road trip starting Thursday night at Kansas City. The trip concludes with three games at Tropicana Field, about 20 miles south, against the Rays. They return to Dunedin on April 27 for a two-game series versus the Nationals.