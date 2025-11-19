By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

The Big Ten title race is a five-team sprint featuring Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, USC, and Michigan—all still alive heading into the final stretch. With undefeated Indiana and Ohio State leading the pack, and one-loss Oregon, USC, and Michigan chasing, the conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium promises drama, tiebreakers, and playoff implications.

Ohio State: Win Out and You’re In

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) control their destiny. With games remaining against, Rutgers, and rival Michigan, a perfect finish guarantees a spot in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State has dominated defensively, allowing just 65 points all season2. A loss to Michigan, however, could trigger tiebreaker chaos, especially if Indiana wins out.

Indiana: One Win Away from History

Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is on the verge of its first Big Ten title game appearance. Led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers have already beaten Oregon and Wisconsin. With only Purdue left on the schedule, a win clinches their spot in Indianapolis. Their balanced offense and stingy defense have made them the surprise of the season4.

Oregon: Needs Help, But Still Alive

Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) rebounded from a loss to Indiana with wins over Wisconsin and Arizona State. The Ducks must beat USC and hope for an Ohio State or Indiana stumble. They don’t control their destiny, but they remain a top playoff contender with a strong resume and elite defense5.

USC: A Trojan Surge

USC (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) faces Oregon and UCLA in must-win games. Like Oregon, USC needs help from other contenders to reach the title game. Lincoln Riley’s squad has shown flashes of brilliance but must avoid another slip-up. Their head-to-head loss to Oregon complicates tiebreaker scenarios8.

Michigan: The Game is Everything

Michigan (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) must beat Ohio State to stay alive10. A win would give them a head-to-head edge and possibly force a three-way tie. The Wolverines are quietly surging, and their playoff hopes hinge on beating the Buckeyes.

Former Pac-12 Powers Join the Big Ten Elite

Oregon and USC, once Pac-12 stalwarts, are now legitimate Big Ten title contenders, proving they belong among the conference’s blue bloods. Their transition has added depth and national intrigue to the Big Ten, which could send multiple teams to the College Football Playoff.