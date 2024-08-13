BREAKING NEWS: Miami Dolphins release veteran DT Teair Tart

In a surprising twist, the Miami Dolphins have decided to release seasoned defensive tackle Teair Tart. This unexpected development was initially reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter and was subsequently confirmed by the Dolphins.

Tart, who is 27 years old, joined the Dolphins on April 8th. Before his short stint with Miami, Tart carved out a solid career despite being an undrafted player from Florida International. He split four seasons between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, starting 36 of the 47 games he played. In that time, he amassed 79 tackles (49 solo), 2.5 sacks, an interception, seven pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

While Christian Wilkins was thriving in Las Vegas, the Dolphins found themselves in dire need of a sturdy presence on the defensive line alongside Zach Sieler. They hoped Tart would be the answer, yet something seemed to go awry after just a few weeks of training camp. Or perhaps, conversely, everything fell into place?

There’s a possibility that the impressive performances of younger talents like Brandon Pili, Leondard Payne Jr., Jonathan Harris, and Da’Shawn Hand rendered Tart’s position redundant. On the other hand, experienced players like Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, and Isaiah Mack might have stepped up significantly, making Tart’s release inevitable.

Another intriguing scenario is that the Dolphins could have a trade in the works for another defensive lineman. Regardless of the reasons behind this decision, the dynamics of the Dolphins’ defensive line will be a focal point as preseason progresses. For a unit that once appeared to be a weak link, the current situation offers a promising outlook for Miami fans.

For those concerned about the financial ramifications of Tart’s release, the Dolphins and Tart had agreed on a one-year contract worth $1.29 million, with a dead cap hit of $567K, according to Spotrac.