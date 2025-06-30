Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has built a formidable supporting cast around quarterback Baker Mayfield, setting him up for success in 2025.

Mayfield’s arsenal includes a returning starting offensive line, a promising running game featuring Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, and a talented receiving corps with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and tight end Cade Otton.

With such a wealth of talent at his disposal, it’s no wonder some are projecting big things for Baker Mayfield in 2025 – including Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna, who suggests Mayfield could break records in his “what could go right” scenario.

“This offense could be that good,” McKenna stated. “Not only is Chris Godwin coming back from injury, but the Buccaneers have brought in Emeka Egbuka to add more firepower with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Bucky Irving should only be better in Year 2. There’s so much to like about the talent at every position on this offense.”

Given his impressive performance last season – 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns despite missing key targets Mike Evans for a month and Chris Godwin for the remainder of the season after Week 7 – it’s plausible that Baker Mayfield could set records with a full complement of talent in 2025.

With Godwin’s return, paired with Evans’ and the emerging talents of Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, could Mayfield potentially shatter some records?

Peyton Manning’s single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55) stand tall. Breaking the touchdown mark seems the most feasible.

Tampa Bay’s strong running game, led by Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, will likely draw off some passing attempts, which adds another layer of complexity.

While it’s exciting to imagine Mayfield breaking records – and he certainly has the talent around him to make it possible – we’re inclined to be skeptical.

However, if he did manage to shatter some records, it would be a resounding statement about his career resurgence.

