





By – Jim Williams, Senior Columnist at Capital Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was facing a Detroit Lions secondary missing all four starters and several backups. he was getting star receiver Mike Evans back after three games out due to a hamstring injury. It seemed to be the perfect setup for the Buccaneers.

It didn’t work.

Mayfield completed 28 of 50 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Buccaneers 24-9 loss to the Lions—a game that proved extra costly when Evans broke his clavicle and sustained a concussion in the second quarter.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he hopes his star receiver could return before the end of the season.

“Obviously, losing Mike isn’t great for the team, but I really hate it for him,” Mayfield said. “Other guys are going to step up, but I know Mike is going to be around the team supporting those guys.”

Gibbs Ignites Lions Offense

Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 78-yard sprint in the second quarter, a 5-yard spinning plunge in the third, and accounted for a career-high 218 yards from scrimmage to lead Detroit. The Lions outgained Tampa Bay by more than 200 yards in the first half, though turnovers kept the score close early.

“As a skill group, we just didn’t connect on enough plays,” Mayfield said. “We were behind the sticks a lot, and that allows their defensive line and linebackers to pin their ears back and come after me. That doesn’t put the offensive line in a fair position.”

Tampa Bay’s run game sputtered, finishing with just 41 yards on 12 carries. Mayfield was sacked four times and hit repeatedly.

“Detroit did a good job of keeping Baker in the pocket and got pressure up the middle,” Bowles said. “That’s an important part of the game. We have to block it better and protect him better.”

Even Lions coach Dan Campbell was surprised by his defense’s dominance. “I had confidence, but nine points?”

The Loss of Evans Could Alter The Buccaneers Season Outlook

Evans’ injury came on a deep pass attempt in the second quarter. After being evaluated on the field, he walked to the sideline and was carted to the locker room. Bowles later confirmed, “He’s going to be gone until toward the last of the season.”

The injury likely ends Evans’ NFL-record streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons—a mark he shares with Jerry Rice.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka nearly broke free for a touchdown early in the third quarter, but Mayfield underthrew him. He later connected with Tez Johnson for a 22-yard score, though a failed two-point conversion followed.

The Bucs didn’t score again, hampered by a controversial replay review and three straight turnover-on-downs possessions. One 18-play drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 from the Lions’ 12.

“We had to get something out of that drive,” Mayfield said. “We put so much energy into it and then came up empty.”

Gibbs Joins Elite Company

Gibbs finished with 136 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards, becoming the first NFL player with at least 135 rushing and 80 receiving yards plus two rushing touchdowns since Chris Johnson in 2009.

“He’s a very talented running back and when you miss a gap, he can turn it into a big play,” Bowles said.

Gibbs’ 78-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave Detroit a 14-0 lead. “If you can get him to the second level, he can do the rest,” Campbell said.

Jared Goff added 241 passing yards and a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown, though he also committed three turnovers in Tampa Bay territory.

Buccaneers Playoff Path Still Open

Despite the loss and Evans’ injury, Tampa Bay remains in the NFC South race at 5-2. With divisional matchups ahead and emerging talent stepping up, the Bucs still have a path to the playoffs—though it’s now paved with adversity.