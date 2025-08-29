Bulls Dominate Boise State 34-7 in College Football opener

USF stampedes No. 25 Boise State with 31 unanswered points, Byrum Brown leaves the Broncos speechless and Todd Orlando’s defense shines bright on college football opening night.

TPA FL- The University of South Florida Bulls football program is nothing short of spectacular upsetting the Boise State Broncos on opening night of college football 34-7. The Bulls Shake up the landscape of the college football playoff with the most impressive win in the Alex Golesh era. The last win over a ranked opponent took place in 2011 over Notre Dame 23-20.

Byrum Brown’s Triumphant Return

After missing the final eight games of last season due to injury, USF quarterback Byrum Brown returned with authority. The 230-pound dual-threat QB completed 16 of 24 passes for 210 yards and added 43 rushing yards with two touchdowns. His poise and explosiveness ignited the Bulls’ offense and reminded fans why he was once considered the key to unlocking head coach Alex Golesh’s high-octane system.

Brown’s 55-yard strike to Chas Nimrod and a pair of red-zone scores showcased his versatility and leadership. With upcoming matchups against No. 15 Florida and No. 10 Miami, Brown’s performance has put USF back in the national conversation.

Todd Orlando’s Defense Sends a Message

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s unit was relentless. The Bulls forced three fumbles, stopped Boise State on four fourth-down attempts, and held the Broncos to just 7 points—snapping their 61-game streak of scoring double digits.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen struggled under pressure, going 25-of-46 and coughing up a critical fumble deep in USF territory. The Bulls’ defense swarmed the line of scrimmage and blanketed receivers, turning a 10–7 halftime lead into a second-half rout.

Trick Plays and Statement Moments

One of the game’s most electrifying plays came on a fourth-and-6 fake punt, when backup QB Locklan Hewlett—disguised as the punter—launched a 45-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton. It was a gutsy call that underscored USF’s confidence and creativity.

What This Means for the CFP Race

Boise State entered the season as the top-ranked Group of Six team, but this loss throws their playoff hopes into disarray. Meanwhile, USF—picked fifth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll—now finds itself in prime position to challenge for a spot in the expanded 12-team playoff.

Looking Ahead

With momentum on their side and a healthy Byrum Brown leading the charge, USF faces two major tests in the coming weeks. If the Bulls can stay competitive against Florida and Miami, their playoff stock will soar—and Todd Orlando’s defense may be the X-factor that keeps them in every game.

Next Game

September 13

USF at No. 10 Miami