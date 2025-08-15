By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

CBS Sports Embraces Paramount-Skydance Merger with Bold NFL Coverage and Streaming Expansion

Skydance Media’s recent acquisition of Paramount Global may have dominated political headlines, but in the sports world, CBS Sports is keeping its focus firmly on the field. At the annual CBS NFL Media Day, CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson addressed the merger head-on, emphasizing the new leadership’s commitment to live sports and digital innovation.

MUST READ

Pisa back in Serie A: Are they on track to establish a long-term presence in the top flight?

‘Merci, Paris’: Gianluigi Donnarumma announces his exit from PSG

ACC 2.0 could be something special

Paramount-Skydance Merger Signals Strong Future for CBS Sports

Berson highlighted the newly announced Paramount-UFC partnership as a clear sign that Skydance values sports as a cornerstone of its media strategy. “Over the past 13 months, they’ve made that abundantly clear,” Berson said. “The UFC deal is a huge statement underscoring their commitment to live events and sports moving forward”.

Following the merger’s closing, Skydance executives spent time at CBS Sports offices, reinforcing their support for the network’s sports programming. Despite political turbulence—including a controversial settlement involving CBS News and Donald Trump—CBS Sports remains on solid ground.

NFL Ownership Stake Adds New Dimension to CBS Sports

With the NFL holding equity in Skydance, it now indirectly owns a portion of CBS. The league is also set to acquire a 10% stake in ESPN as part of the upcoming NFL Network sale. Berson dismissed concerns about conflicts of interest, noting that the NFL has long held stakes in multiple media entities.

Celebrating 50 Years of NFL Today with Throwback Specials

The network is marking the 50th anniversary of “NFL Today,” the first live NFL pregame show, with a nostalgic celebration on September 21. Expect vintage graphics, classic clips, and a guest appearance by original host Brent Musburger. The production will retain a modern feel while honoring its legacy.

Musburger, calling in from Montana, shared the origin of his iconic line, “You are looking live,” which was designed to help gamblers gauge weather conditions for betting purposes—a nod to the show’s unique place in sports broadcasting history.

CBS Launches NFL Today+ for Streaming Audiences

In a major digital push, CBS Sports is launching “NFL Today+,” a new streaming pregame show airing Sundays from 10 AM to noon ET on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports YouTube channel. “Fans are consuming content differently, and we’re excited to connect with younger audiences,” Berson said.

The new format includes three hours of coverage, with two hours dedicated to streaming platforms before transitioning to the traditional NFL Today broadcast. A separate studio led by Adam Schein will now handle in-game highlights, freeing up the NFL Today desk for deeper analysis.

By focusing on keywords like “Paramount-Skydance merger,” “CBS Sports NFL coverage,” “NFL Today anniversary,” and “streaming sports content,” this version is optimized for search engines while keeping the story engaging and informative. Want help turning this into a press release or blog post?