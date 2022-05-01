Draft Day 3: ” A Buccaneers Bounty,” adding tight ends Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, punter Jake Camarda, and edge rusher Andre Anthony

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected University of Washington tight end Cade Otton with the 106th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They followed that pick by adding Georgia punter Jake Camarda with the 133rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Buccaneers address special teams with their second 4th round pick.

The Buccaneers used the first of their seventh round picks the 218th overall to select Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft.and closed out the 2022 NFL Draft by adding LSU edge rusher Andre Anthony was selected with the No. 248 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Who are these guys?

Otton is a 6 foot 5 and 250 lbs. was a very productive starter fot the Huskies. He played in eight of 12 games, starting eight started the first three games of the season before missing the Cal and Oregon State games. Otton, in three years at Washington had 695 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 39 games for the Huskies.

Camarda ended his career as Georgia’s all-time leader in yards per punt (45.7), logging in multiple punts of 60-plus yards in each of his four seasons with the Bulldogs. he also excelled as a kickoff specialist where in 2021, he kicked off 102 times, with 71 going for touchbacks and 16 more going for fair catches.

Keift, 6’5 265 LB tight end out of Minnesota joins fellow draft-mate Cade Otton, Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy in the tight end room. Known as an outstanding blocker Keift started all 13 games in his final season with Minnesota, catching seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

A starter at LSU Anthony missed much of 2021 with an injury but before sitting out the season he established himself as star with the Tigers. He was a star at LSU where he played, an outside linebacker appearing in 35 games for the Tigers, recording 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

The 6-4, 251-pound outside linebacker will join a list of former LSU players that are current Buccaneers including Devin White, Leonard Fournette and Cyril Grayson. The Louisiana native will likely compete for a special teams roll joining a linebacker room that includes Lavonte David, Devin White, K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard.