ESPN Dominates College Football Postseason With Expanded Bowl Coverage

ESPN launches its industry-leading coverage of college football’s postseason on Saturday, Dec. 13, running through Friday, Jan. 2. The network delivers 33 non-CFP bowl games across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, including 17 ESPN Events owned-and-operated bowls. This slate combines with ESPN’s expanded College Football Playoff coverage, making ESPN the undisputed home for college football’s postseason.

ABC’s Six Bowl Games

ABC presents six marquee bowl games this winter. The action begins with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where South Carolina State battles Prairie View A&M for the HBCU National Championship. Later that evening, the Bucked Up LA Bowl brings Boise State and Washington together at SoFi Stadium. On Saturday, Dec. 27, ABC showcases a tripleheader:

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium featuring Penn State vs. Clemson

at Yankee Stadium featuring Penn State vs. Clemson Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando with Georgia Tech vs. BYU

in Orlando with Georgia Tech vs. BYU TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Virginia and Missouri

ABC closes the year with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve, matching Michigan against Texas in a clash of powerhouse programs.

ESPN’s 26 Bowl Games

ESPN airs 26 bowl games, starting with the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 16, honoring service members with Troy vs. Jacksonville State. Highlights include:

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 19, Memphis vs. NC State

on Dec. 19, Memphis vs. NC State Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24, California vs. Hawai’i

on Dec. 24, California vs. Hawai’i Kinder’s Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, LSU vs. Houston

The Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 features USC vs. TCU, while New Year’s Eve delivers the ReliaQuest Bowl (Iowa vs. Vanderbilt) and the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Nebraska vs. Utah). ESPN closes Bowl Season with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Jan. 2, Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State.

ESPN2 and Radio Coverage

ESPN2 debuts the Xbox Bowl on Dec. 18 from Frisco, Texas, featuring Missouri State vs. Arkansas State. ESPN Radio broadcasts 14 games, while fans can access 31 Spanish-language broadcasts via ESPN Deportes or ESPN Unlimited.

Capital One Bowl Mania Returns

Fans engage with Capital One Bowl Mania, ESPN’s classic bowl-season pick’em game. Contest modes include Standard, Spread, and Confidence. Prizes reach $20,000, and a perfect entry across all 46 bowl games earns up to $1 million. Bowl Mania surrounds all 33 non-CFP games, amplifying fan excitement.

Record Viewership

The 2024-25 Bowl Season delivered 2.7 million viewers, marking ESPN’s most-watched Bowl Season in five years. Fourteen bowls achieved five-year highs, with five reaching ten-year highs, proving ESPN’s postseason dominance.