Ex-Liverpool Boss Benitez Highlights Man Utd’s Issue with New Signings

Former Liverpool and Everton manager, Rafa Benitez believes Manchester United’s new signings are struggling to adapt to the demands of being in a ‘top club’.

Despite signing to three key attacking players in the summer, United have struggled for results in the Premier League and they occupy the 10th position with three wins from seven matches.

New signings Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have combined to score just three goals.

The Spanish coach drew a comparison between Liverpool and Manchester United’s recent transfer activities, and he ranked his former team as being better.

However, he remains optimistic about United’s resurgence with the current quality in Reuben Amorim’s selection and the support they enjoy from their fans.

“The top sides, they have seasons,” Benitez said in a forum organised by Aspire Academy at Subaru Park. “Sometimes you have good players coming from the academy, that means that you are performing at a very good level, or sometimes you are right with the signings, or you are with the coach, and then there are different things depending on that.

“In this case, Liverpool is consistent in terms of the way that they are doing things. They were good enough selling players, since my time with (Fernando) Torres and after (Philippe) Coutinho, Luis Suarez, so they were making some money.

“And they were quite successful in the signings.

“Manchester United, spending some money, the players didn’t have maybe the adaptation to the top side that is Manchester United.

“So that is the difference, but still I think they will come back because they are good enough and they have a massive support.”

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United at Anfield for a Premier League blockbuster after the international break on October 19.