Welcome to the rivalry

This Saturday night, the Sunshine State becomes the epicenter of college football as the Florida Gators (1–2) travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the surging No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3–0). It’s a rivalry matchup steeped in history, but this year’s edition carries added weight: one team is chasing playoff dreams, the other is fighting for survival.

For Billy Napier and the Gators, the stakes couldn’t be higher. After back-to-back losses to USF and LSU — the latter marred by five interceptions from quarterback DJ Lagway — Florida is staring down its first 1–3 start since 1986. Napier’s seat is scorching, and a win over a top-5 rival could be the only lifeline.

Meanwhile, Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes are rolling. With dominant wins over Notre Dame and South Florida, Miami boasts the No. 1 offense in the country and a defense that’s quietly climbing the national ranks. A win here would solidify their playoff credentials and extend their in-state dominance by winning the game in rivalry.

Key Players to Watch

Miami Hurricanes

812 yards, 7 TDs, 78.3% completion rate. A Heisman frontrunner and the engine behind Miami’s top-ranked offence Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB): 272 rushing yards, 4 TDs, averaging 6.5 YPC.

272 rushing yards, 4 TDs, averaging 6.5 YPC. CJ Daniels & Malachi Toney (WRs): Daniels leads with 175 yards and 3 TDs; Toney is a third-down nightmare in the slot.

Daniels leads with 175 yards and 3 TDs; Toney is a third-down nightmare in the slot. Rueben Bain Jr. & Akheem Mesidor (DL): Elite edge rushers combining for 3 sacks and relentless pressure.

Elite edge rushers combining for 3 sacks and relentless pressure. Justin Scott (DL): Breakout sophomore with disruptive interior play.

Florida Gators

DJ Lagway (QB): 629 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs. Talented but turnover-5prone.

629 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs. Talented but turnover-5prone. Jadan Baugh (RB): 243 yards, 6.6 YPC, key to controlling tempo.

243 yards, 6.6 YPC, key to controlling tempo. Vernell Brown III (WR): 197 receiving yards, explosive in open space.

197 receiving yards, explosive in open space. Tyreak Sapp (DE) & Myles Graham (LB): Anchors of a defense allowing just 12.7 points per5 game.

Anchors of a defense allowing just 12.7 points per5 game. Bryce Thornton (DB): Emerging playmaker in the secondary.

Broadcast & Streaming Info

Game Time: Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Television

Network: ABC

ABC Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Chris Fowler Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe

Streaming: ABC app, FuboTV (regional restrictions may apply)

Radio

Florida Gators Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley Analyst: Shane Matthews Sideline: Tate Casey Live Audio: ESPN Gainesville – WRUF, The Varsity Network

Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD Miami Hurricanes Radio:** Hurricane Sports Radio Network Play-by-Play: Joe Zagacki Analyst: Don Bailey Jr. Streaming: TuneIn, MiamiHurricanes.com



What’s at Stake

Miami: A win keeps the Hurricanes undefeated and strengthens their case for a College Football Playoff berth. With Florida State and Louisville looming, momentum is everything.

Florida: A loss could mark the beginning of the end for Billy Napier. With Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia ahead, this may be the Gators’ last chance to salvage the season.

The Final Word On The Rivalry

This isn’t just a rivalry game — it’s a referendum on two programs heading in opposite directions. Miami is chasing glory. Florida is chasing answers. And under the lights in Miami Gardens, the nation will be watching.