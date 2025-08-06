International Falcon Breeding Farms Begin Arriving for the International Falcon Production Auction in Riyadh

International farms have started arriving in the capital, Riyadh, to participate in the International Falcon Production Auction 2025, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club from August 5 to 25. This auction is considered the largest of its kind in the world.

The first batch arriving at the auction includes more than 58 falcons of various species from John Lagun Farm in Canada, notably including pure Gyr falcons, as well as 28 falcons from Jürgen Silber Farm in Austria, and 14 falcons from BG Falcons Farm in the Czech Republic. These were transported via dedicated flights, coordinated with the relevant authorities and closely monitored by the Saudi Falcons Club to ensure the highest logistical standards in transporting the falcons.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the falcons were directly transported to the Saudi Falcons Club’s facility in Malham, the approved location for housing all participating falcons in the auction. Here, they undergo comprehensive healthcare programs and specialized veterinary supervision to ensure their safety and stability before the auction begins.

The Saudi Falcons Club places great importance on the transportation and reception processes, adopting a unified route for all participating international farms to ensure the safety of the falcons and provide a prepared environment that simulates their natural habitat. A team of veterinarians and specialists oversees the reception of the falcons, conducting thorough examinations upon arrival to confirm their health status; this is part of an integrated system that extends from the moment the falcon is shipped from its country of origin until it reaches the auction site.

In the coming days, operations for the arrival of participating global production farms will continue, as the auction attracts elite falcon breeds from around the world, enhancing the Kingdom’s status as a regional and global center for falconry heritage and a major supporter of production farms locally and internationally.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly a globally important hub for falconry.