Josh Lowe Reflects On Stepping Stone Season, Doesn't Lack Confidence

By
Steve Kinsella
-

Josh Lowe was given an opportunity to seize an everyday spot in the Rays outfield in 2022 and wasn’t able to capitalize. He batted just .188 (12×64) through May 1st and was optioned back to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He returned to the Rays on June 20th and seemed to find his footing in the month of July batting .277/.348/.410. Despite the traction, the Rays sent Lowe back to Triple-A after the acquisition of veteran left-handed hitting outfield David Peralta.

Rather than let the demotions impact his psyche in Triple-A Lowe excelled. Overall in 80 games with Durham Lowe hit .315/.402/.556 with 14 homers and 25 stolen bases. Lowe calls 2022 a stepping stone season and he still has the self-confidence that he will succeed at the big league level.

