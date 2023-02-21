Josh Lowe Reflects On Stepping Stone Season, Doesn’t Lack Confidence

Josh Lowe was given an opportunity to seize an everyday spot in the Rays outfield in 2022 and wasn’t able to capitalize. He batted just .188 (12×64) through May 1st and was optioned back to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He returned to the Rays on June 20th and seemed to find his footing in the month of July batting .277/.348/.410. Despite the traction, the Rays sent Lowe back to Triple-A after the acquisition of veteran left-handed hitting outfield David Peralta.

Rather than let the demotions impact his psyche in Triple-A Lowe excelled. Overall in 80 games with Durham Lowe hit .315/.402/.556 with 14 homers and 25 stolen bases. Lowe calls 2022 a stepping stone season and he still has the self-confidence that he will succeed at the big league level.

