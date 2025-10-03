Kamaru Usman Regains His Former Glory at UFC Fight Night

Kamaru Usman beat Joaguin Buckley at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta, marking his first win in four years.

Usman secured the victory via unanimous decision on June 15th, after five brutal rounds that tested both fighters’ skill, grit, and endurance.

Early Dominance with Classic Wrestling

Usman came out sharp, executing a well-prepared game plan designed to smother Buckley’s offensive output with dominant wrestling. He dictated the pace and positioning early, keeping Buckley off-balance.

The 38-year-old “Nigerian Nightmare” successfully completed 4 takedowns out of 13 attempts, maintaining control and racking up crucial time on the ground. In the opening two rounds, Usman blended his wrestling with heavy, accurate strikes, showing flashes of his championship form.

Buckley’s Mid-Fight Adjustments

As the fight wore on, Buckley adapted. He tightened his takedown defense and began to find openings on the feet, particularly in round three where he finally connected with meaningful strikes. Despite the surge, Usman had already built a comfortable lead on the judges’ scorecards.

Round four turned into a war. Both men pushed the pace, but Usman’s composure shone through. He landed another momentum-shifting takedown that set the tone, controlling Buckley just enough to maintain the edge.

Buckley Rallies Late, But It’s Too Late

In the fifth round, Buckley let it all fly. He landed a clean four-punch combination, doubled Usman’s strike output, and connected on 20 significant strikes to Usman’s 10. The late rally earned respect, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early dominance.

When the final horn sounded, all three judges sided with Usman.

Emotional Return and Career-Defining Moment

Usman was emotional post-fight. With tears in his eyes, he thanked his fans and reiterated that he’s not done yet. After a four-year winless stretch, plagued by injuries and questions about his future, Usman reminded the MMA world why he once reigned as one of the most feared welterweights on the planet.

The last time Usman had his hand raised was in November 2021, when he defeated Colby Covington. Two back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards followed by a razor-close defeat to Khamzat Chimaev left many questioning if his UFC run had come to an end.

But on Saturday night in Atlanta, Usman answered emphatically. At 38, with mileage and doubters in tow, he proved that class is permanent — and the Nigerian Nightmare is not going quietly.