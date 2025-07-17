BY: KENNY VARNER



Kentucky Wildcats 2025 Season Preview: Can Stoops Lead a Bounce-Back Year?



The Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 4-8 season in 2024. With just three returning starters on offense and four on defense, this is a team undergoing major changes. Head coach Mark Stoops has embraced the transfer portal in an effort to revamp the roster and inject some life into a program that struggled mightily last season—especially on offense, where the Wildcats ranked 114th nationally. The passing game was stagnant and lacked explosive plays, something they’ll need to fix in a hurry if they hope to be competitive in the rugged SEC.

At the center of this offensive rebuild is 25-year-old quarterback Zach Calzada, who enters his seventh college season after previous stops at Incarnate Word, Auburn, and Texas A&M. He brings experience, but consistency has always been a concern. Under Stoops’ guidance and with a clean slate, this may be his best chance to lead a Power Four offense. The offensive line will be nearly brand new, with only Jalen Farmer returning at guard. Kentucky is banking on the potential of two promising transfers: All-MAC tackle Alex Wallschlager and All-CUSA standout Shiyazh Pete. If they can gel quickly, the line may be better than expected.



The run game also got a makeover. Dante Dowdell, a transfer from Nebraska, joins Jason Patterson in what Kentucky hopes will become a reliable one-two punch in the backfield. Losing star wide receiver Barion Brown to LSU was a significant blow, but the addition of Alabama transfer Kendrick Law could soften the loss and provide Calzada with a dependable target. There’s also hope that a few under-the-radar receivers will step up and contribute in the vertical passing game, something sorely missing in 2024.



Defensively, there are just as many new faces, and the Wildcats will need to find answers quickly—especially along the defensive line, which remains a major question mark. The pass rush was nearly non-existent last season, and improving it is critical. Transfers David Gusta (Washington State) and Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace (South Dakota) are expected to make an immediate impact in the trenches. Linebacker play also needs a boost, and USC transfer Sam Greene could become a key piece of a unit searching for identity.



In the secondary, there’s more stability. Safety Jordan Lovett leads a group with experience and potential. If the pass rush improves, this secondary could be a bright spot on a defense that will face stiff tests throughout the season.



Looking ahead, Kentucky’s schedule is anything but easy. They’ll face home games against Tennessee and Texas, and make a daunting road trip to Georgia. Even against mid-major opponents like Toledo, wins won’t come easy. This team looks like a borderline .500 squad at best—bowl eligibility may come down to a few tight games. While improvement is possible, it’s unlikely the Wildcats will contend for the Top 25. A return to a bowl game would be a solid achievement for a team in transition.

