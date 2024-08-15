Key Takeaways From Day 2 of Buccaneers Practice With the Jaguars!!

Day 2 of Buccaneers Practice with the Jaguars: Key Takeaways

No Pads for Day 2

Joint practices often come with high intensity, but both the Buccaneers and Jaguars decided to ease off on the second day. This was a non-padded practice, leading to reduced physicality, especially in the trenches, and making pass breakups more challenging. With starters not slated to participate in Saturday’s preseason game, some players could use the extra rest before the live-game action.

Brian Thomas Jr. Continues to Impress

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. faced mixed reviews after leaving LSU, but the Buccaneers’ secondary might have a different opinion now. Thomas once again excelled, catching a deep touchdown pass over safety Kaevon Merriweather and cornerback Tykee Smith early in practice. He also managed to get behind the secondary on multiple occasions, signaling a promising season ahead and highlighting an area of concern for Tampa Bay’s defense concerning deep threats.

Turnovers: A Concern for Tampa Bay’s Offense

While Day 1 saw no interceptions, Day 2 was a different story with the Buccaneers throwing three picks. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception to safety Andre Cisco at the start of practice. Quarterback Kyle Trask followed with two interceptions, both to Jaguars cornerback Erick Hallett — one was a misplaced pass behind tight end Ko Kieft, and the other was a deflection at the line of scrimmage that Hallett caught. Despite it being training camp, the Buccaneers will likely aim to reduce such errors moving forward.

Kyle Trask and Trey Palmer Show Chemistry

The standout play of the day involved Kyle Trask connecting with wide receiver Trey Palmer on a deep ball. Palmer, who got behind the defense for a touchdown, celebrated exuberantly by throwing the ball high into the air. Head coach Todd Bowles had a measured reaction, stating, “It would have been a great play if [Trask] wasn’t sacked.”

Run Defense Steps Up

Tampa Bay’s run defense, typically a team strength, had some lapses on Wednesday. However, Thursday saw a significant improvement as the Buccaneers tightened up and allowed no big runs from players like Travis Etienne in the backfield. Despite the non-padded practice, it was a welcomed change and a testament to the Buccaneers’ defensive capabilities.