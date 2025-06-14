Let ’em Run: can Gulfstream provide bounce back?

As summer heats up, so does the action at Gulfstream Park, and Let ‘em Run is back with your inside track on one of the most challenging Late Pick 5 sequences in recent memory.

We’ve got five races lined up on Saturday afternoon, and while the stakes names may be missing this week, the value certainly isn’t. Two Maiden Claiming races and a couple of synthetic surface sprints create a puzzle with potential for a serious payout — if we can find the right pieces.

Coming off a mixed bag last weekend, we’re attacking this week’s card with sharper edges and deeper dives. The races on June 14 offer a real test for horseplayers with synthetic form questions, class drops, blinkers-on angles, and some sneaky turf stretch-outs. For those who dig into trainer stats, pace setups, and trip notes, this could be the type of sequence that separates the contenders from the pretenders — on the track and at the window.

And don’t forget: we’ll be live Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Capital Sports Network, with our full Let ’em Run breakdown show offering race-by-race insights following scratches and any late changes.

Let’s jump into the Late Pick 5 starting in Race 7

Race 7 – 4:05 PM EST | 5 ½ Furlongs | Synthetic | CLM 8KN2L

TOP PICK – #3 Nuclear Empire (8-1)

Trainer Jose Delgado is hitting at 24% second-time Lasix, and this colt took well to the synthetic last time out, posting a solid jump in BSF. More improvement puts him right in the mix.

Contenders:

#8 Money Moves (2-1): Front-running threat with Morelos up. Trainer Carlos David is sharp at 30% first-time claiming.

#10 Venezuela Is Gold (4-1): Could benefit from a duel up front. Blinkers go on to help fix the last two slow starts.

Race 8 – 4:36 PM EST | 6 Furlongs | Dirt | MClm 25K

TOP PICK – #1 Migratory (5-2)

The rail hits 26% at this distance, and this runner improved after the switch to dirt under red-hot trainer Laura Cazares (32%). #1 Bris Prime Power seals the choice.

Contenders:

#2 Listenupshance (6-1): Could be fastest early. Shortening up with a significant class drop.

#6 Adversary (2-1): Improving steadily and Plesa hits 32% third off the layoff.

Race 9 – 5:08 PM EST | 1 Mile | Turf | OC 25K/N1x

TOP PICK – #7 Smiling Ellie (5-2)

Loves the course and distance. Strong recent form and hot jock Morelos hops aboard. Faced and held her own against tough company.

Contenders:

#1 Lionoza (8-1): Longshot with potential. Speed from the rail and strong Tomlinson numbers.

#3 Armada Rising (IRE) (10-1): Trainer Ron Falcone (30%) might have a real one. Nice maiden score and rider stays.

Race 10 – 5:39 PM EST | 5 Furlongs | Synthetic | OC 25K/N1x

TOP PICK – #6 Fulanito (9-2)

Should be lone speed per Brisnet. Jaramillo rides and this one’s proven over distance and surface.

Contenders:

#4 Cruzin Man (6-1): Back class, good works, and “Jersey Joe” Bravo returns.

#7 Sousa Summer (2-1): Closing type who may pounce if there's a pace meltdown. Trainer Barboza is deadly first off the claim.

Race 11 – 6:10 PM EST | 1 1/16 Miles | Turf | MClm 17.5K

TOP PICK – #10 Golden Valley (5-1)

Major class drop and Jaramillo is aboard. Could take advantage of a pace-light field.

Contenders:

#1 D’argento Bolt (5-2): Prime Power #1, second off the layoff for a strong Joseph Jr./Zayas combo.

#6 Giddy Up Baby (7-2): Improving BSFs and third off the layoff. Strong late kick makes her dangerous.

Don’t miss the action live on Capital Sports Network at 12:30 PM, where Sean and I will break down the scratches, pace flows, and value plays. Whether you’re looking to cash or just sharpen your form game — we’ve got you covered.

Let ’em Run.